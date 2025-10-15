Ideal Postcodes Wins High Court Ruling for Unlawful Data Use

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Ideal Postcodes secured a favorable ruling from the High Court of England and Wales against Codeberry Limited (trading as GetAddress) for breaching its terms and conditions and infringing its database rights.







The High Court found that, from 2015, the defendants downloaded a substantial part of the Ideal Postcodes' address database to construct a competing product marketed as GetAddress. This enabled GetAddress to operate in direct competition while avoiding the data-licence fees that compliant providers are required to pay.

The High Court also determined that the defendants infringement fell into the category of cases where it was "deliberate, reckless or couldn't care less" and Ideal Postcodes is entitled to additional damages that go beyond what is ordinarily awarded.

What this means

Accurate and compliant address data underpins essential business operations - from deliveries and billing, to identity verification and regulatory compliance. Discovering that a supplier's database contains unlawfully sourced data exposes organisations to operational, legal, and reputational risk.

The High Court's judgment validates Ideal Postcodes' intellectual property rights in its database and confirms the integrity of its data-licensing process, which upholds the rights of upstream data providers and ensures that every customer can rely on their address data with confidence.

Christopher Blanchard, Founder of Ideal Postcodes said: "This ruling provides essential market clarity. It underscores the critical importance of trust and transparency, and the need for a provider that understands and respects data licensing. Ideal Postcodes' approach has been validated by the High Court to protect both customers and data vendors, and our focus is on providing the secure and compliant platform our customers need to operate with total peace of mind."

Ideal Postcodes is now assisting organisations affected by GetAddress' actions, as well as those wishing to review their data supply chain or migrate to a compliant address data solution. Those impacted by this judgment who have concerns about their address data can contact ... .

About Ideal Postcodes

Ideal Postcodes is a leading provider of address validation services, offering businesses accurate, up-to-date address data solutions.