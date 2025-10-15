Marc Walther, President And CEO Of Impact Fusion Files A Patent Pending Related To Artificial Insemination Of Mammals

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Napoleonville, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Impact Fusion (OTCID: IFUS) announced today, that Marc Walther, President and CEO filed a Patent Pending on Thursday October 9, 2025 with the USPO related to the artificial insemination of mammals. Impact Fusion Artificial Insemination TechnologyTM (Impact Fusion AITTM) is available now.

"I have long been aware of the importance of dairymen and cattle ranchers being able to have access to reliable, cost effective and safe artificial insemination of their heifers.

The size of the market in the USA alone, according to Precedence Research (Bovine Artificial Insemination Market Size to Hit USD 5.97 billion by 2034 (precedenceresearch) is currently valued at $3.42 billion USD in 2025. "The North America market (the largest market in the world) surpassed USD 930 million in 2024. The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period."

According to Grand View Research (Bovine Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share Report 2030 (grandviewresearch) ) the Indian government approved a plan to grant up to USD $5.99 to farmers for every bovine artificial insemination they undertake. They reached out to 2,500,000 cattle farmers with a budget of USD $44 million.

Over the past few years, it has been brought to my attention by cattle ranchers and dairymen, with whom I have worked while introducing our proprietary Bovine Ration Management Technology SGP+TM, that the costs and challenges of propagating their herds naturally present added complexity to an already complex enterprise. I learned that often times in a financial necessity to up-breed the herd, a young heifer cannot support the weight of the bull during the breeding process. This causes undue suffering with fatal injuries to the heifer, while creating another level of financial burden on the operation. Furthermore, often times natural breeding is not effective. Our AITTM process is designed to add to the success rate of AIP."

The use of Artificial Insemination (AI) is dramatically on the rise being considered a safer, cost effective and results oriented method of increasing herd size. In a report dated Aug 28, 2025, 60% of the US dairy cows are bred via AI. Conception rates vary between 50% and 76%. In Brazil conception rate as low as 55% up to 87.4% is reported of the 20% of all heifers bred via AI. That percentage is expected to increase in 2025. India reports the lowest conception rate across the country as 35% as compared to other countries that average 60% or higher. These are all target markets for Impact Fusion International for all of our products.

Tests are currently being conducted on herds in US. The protocols for implementation of the process have been well defined and will, in my opinion, create positive percentage increase in successful insemination's. The opportunities that exist, just in the USA alone, is aimed to have a dramatic impact on the breeding of mammals, not just cows but would include sheep, pigs, horses and potentially dog breeders and all mammals.

Market sizes for Bovine Artificial Insemination; Share and Trends 2025 to 2034

The global bovine artificial insemination market size is calculated at USD 3.42 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach around USD 5.97 billion by 2034, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.41% from 2025 to 2034. The North America market size surpassed USD 930 million in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period. The market sizing and forecasts are revenue-based (USD Million/Billion), with 2024 as the base year.

North America dominated the bovine artificial insemination market with the largest share of 29% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

By solution, the service segment held the biggest market share of 40% in 2024.

By solution, the semen segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the projected timeframe.

By distribution channel, the private segment contributed the biggest market share of 56% in 2024.

By distribution channel, the public segment is projected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years.

By sector, the dairy segment held the major market share of 64% in 2024. By sector, the meat segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate between 2025 and 2034.

Is Artificial Insemination Technology the Game Changer in Bovine Reproduction?

Artificial Insemination Technology (AITTM) is transforming bovine reproduction by enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and genetic advancements in breeding programs. High-merit bulls can be precisely selected with the help of machine learning models, increasing conception rates and reducing reproductive waste. Automation reduces human error and streamlines processes in herd management, embryo transfer, and semen sorting. Farmers can make data-driven breeding choices with real-time monitoring and sophisticated analytics, which ultimately increases the production of meat and dairy products . As AITTM advances, the future of bovine reproduction is becoming more innovative, profitable, and sustainable.

U.S. Bovine Artificial Insemination Market Size and Growth 2025 to 2034

The U.S. bovine artificial insemination market size was exhibited at USD 840 million in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 1.590 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.60% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the bovine artificial insemination market by capturing the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to the high investments in precision breeding, widespread adoption of veterinary reproductive technologies, and increased demand for improved livestock genetics. The high consumption of dairy and beef products further bolstered the regional market growth. There is a strong focus on productivity improvement and sustainability in farming practices, which prompted partnerships between dairy cooperatives and genetic companies, solidifying North America's market leadership. Government-supported breeding initiatives and research facilities have also accelerated the development of disease-resistant cattle breeds and fertility management techniques. The region's market is expanding thanks to the growing trend of combining artificial insemination methods with digital herd management solutions.

The Asia Pacific bovine artificial insemination market is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising government-sponsored genetic improvement initiatives, growing awareness among farmers about the benefits of artificial insemination, and rising demand for high-quality dairy products. China and India are making significant investments in breed improvement to increase meat quality and milk yield. Large-scale artificial insemination efforts are being supported by programs like the China Dairy Herd Genetic Improvement Plan and India's Rashtriya Gokul Mission. The rising adoption of genetic selection technologies among large-scale dairy cooperatives and the high focus on boosting milk production further contribute to regional market growth. Artificial insemination is also becoming more widespread in rural areas in the region due to government subsidies and farmer education programs.

Impact Fusion AITTM is intended to support Best-Practice Economic Advantages like:



Genetic Improvements by selecting mammals with higher herd uniformity and overall herd health.

Cost Effective Processes that reduce purchasing and maintaining bulls, especially in large herds.

Reproductive Efficiency with higher success percentage Disease Reduction in Herds, to include venereal disease.

"It is heart-rendering to hear from cattlemen and dairymen across the U.S. and Global community of the mounting struggles they are facing, while trying to supply food to all of us. With this in mind, I tasked members of our internal and external Scientific Team to focus on the impacts of our IFUS Product Lines so as to create a technology that can have a positive impact on IVF. Impact Fusion AITTM is born from (1) requests from the market, (2) personal observations and experiences when I visit ranches and dairies, (3) reports of the positive impact IFUS Products and Technologies are having on birth-rates as well as the health and growth-rates of new-born calves, (4) increased colostrum and milk quality and quantity, and more," said Marc Walther, CEO of Impact Fusion International.

Impact Fusion AITTM is intended to join a family of products and technologies that provide real solutions that work in an eco-friendly, and cost-effective manner. Impact Fusion AITTM has been reviewed and approved by veterinarians.

