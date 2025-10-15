Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev Dazzles At Bilkent Odeon Theater

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A magnificent opera gala concert has taken place at the Bilkent Odeon Theater, featuring the renowned Bilkent Symphony Orchestra, widely regarded as one of the top musical ensembles in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The performance was led by Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, an Associate Professor at the Baku Music Academy and the principal conductor of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater.

His dynamic energy and exceptional taste set a high artistic standard for the evening, while the orchestra, under his expert direction, showcased flawless harmony and coordination, as noted by the event's organizers.

The concert program of the evening brought together masterpieces from the most celebrated composers across various periods, including Donizetti, Bellini, Verdi, Puccini, Offenbach, Glinka, Saint-Saëns, Gounod, Bizet, and Rimsky-Korsakov.

The air was filled with captivating melodies that seemed to take on life through the musicians' hands, creating an atmosphere rich in harmony and creative spirit.

A standout moment of the concert was the historic debut of the "Waltz" by the legendary Azerbaijani composer and conductor Maestro Niyazi, performed by the Bilkent Symphony Orchestra. The piece, blending Eastern nuances with European orchestral tradition, stirred deep emotions and received a warm, enthusiastic applause from the audience. This performance symbolized the cultural dialogue and deep connection between the Azerbaijani and Turkish peoples.

The stage was graced by internationally acclaimed opera diva Albina Shagimuratova, whose impeccable vocal performance and artistry mesmerized the audience. Alongside her, young rising stars of the global opera scene, including winners of the M.I. Glinka International Vocal Competition, delivered powerful and heartfelt renditions of arias and duets that left the audience moved and captivated.

A particularly touching moment was the performance of Asgar's song from the operetta "The Cloth Peddler" by the legendary Uzeyir Hajibayli, celebrating the 140th anniversary of the composer's birth. The powerful and emotional rendition by Uzbek tenor Otabek Nazir received an outpouring of appreciation, with the Turkish audience offering heartfelt applause for a piece that has become an integral part of the cultural legacy of the entire Turkic world.

As the final notes of the evening echoed through the hall, the audience stood in ovation. Extended applause and cries of "Bravo!" filled the space, and in response to the heartfelt appreciation, the soloists treated the audience to an encore, a scene from the first act of Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata", which beautifully and emotionally concluded the night.

The musical celebration in Ankara was much more than just a concert, it was a jubilant tribute to the power of art, uniting people and cultures through the universal language of music, understood by all, without the need for translation.