Svyrydenko, IMF Leadership Discuss New Program For Ukraine For 2026-2029

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Svyrydenko announced this in a post on her X account.

" The team and I held meetings with the leadership of the International Monetary Fund - Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and newly appointed First Deputy Managing Director Dan Katz. We continued the practical implementation of the agreements initiated last week by the President. I sincerely thank the IMF and the World Bank for the warm welcome extended to our delegation during the Annual Meetings in Washington," Svyrydenko said.

The sides discussed the continuation of cooperation and a new IMF program for Ukraine for 2026-2029, which will help support the country's economic stability.

"Under the current Extended Fund Facility program, Ukraine has successfully passed a record eight reviews and received $10.6 billion in financing. This program helped us maintain macro-financial stability even amid the uncertainty and challenges of the largest war in Europe in 80 years. It is important for us that the next program seamlessly continue the previous one," she said.

Svyrydenko added that the Ukrainian government was glad hear the IMF leadership's positive assessment of Ukraine's progress - particularly on economic, fiscal, monetary, anti-corruption policies within the joint program.

"I want to separately thank the entire IMF team for their courage in coming to Kyiv, meeting with entrepreneurs, and seeing the real situation on the ground. We always appreciate your presence in Ukraine - it is a strong signal of support and engagement. We agreed to arrange a new visit of a negotiating team soon, as our government continues implementing the necessary reforms," Svyrydenko said.