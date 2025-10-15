Sjogren's Syndrome Market Insights Highlight Expanding Outlook Till 2034, Delveinsight Evaluates Gilead Sciences, Incyte Corp, Novartis, Glaxosmithkline, Janssen Research & Development, LLC

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Sjogren's syndrome Companies in the market include - Rise Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Resolve Therapeutics, Novartis, Horizon Therapeutics, Dompe Farmaceutici, Horizon Therapeutics (Amgen), Sylentis, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Servier, Johnson & Johnson, and others .

The Sjogren's syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Sjogren's syndrome market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Sjogren's syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Sjogren's syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Sjogren's syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Sjogren's syndrome Market Report:



The Sjogren's syndrome market size was valued ~USD 1,900 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In August 2025, Novartis was seeking approval for its Sjögren's disease therapy after positive results from two Phase III trials. The NEPTUNUS-1 (NCT05350072) and NEPTUNUS-2 (NCT05349214) studies evaluating ianalumab achieved their primary goal of reducing disease activity, as measured by the EULAR Sjögren's Syndrome Disease Activity Index (ESSDAI) compared to placebo. The trials included 749 patients, with NEPTUNUS-1 assessing monthly intravenous ianalumab and NEPTUNUS-2 evaluating the safety and efficacy of subcutaneous ianalumab administered either monthly or every three months.

In March 2025, Drawing on results from the Phase II DAHLIAS (NCT04968912) trial, the FDA has awarded Fast Track designation (FTD) to nipocalimab for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Sjögren's disease. This marks the first Fast Track granted to an FcRn blocker for this condition and is expected to accelerate the development of the investigational therapy, which, if approved, would become the first FcRn blocker indicated for this autoantibody-driven disease.

In March 2025, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation (FTD) to its investigational therapy, nipocalimab, for treating adults with moderate-to-severe Sjögren's disease (SjD). This follows the Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) received for the same therapy late last year. Presently, there are no advanced treatments approved specifically for this condition.

In November 2024, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has announced encouraging findings from the Phase II DAHLIAS trial evaluating nipocalimab, a neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Sjögren's disease (SjD). This placebo-controlled, multicenter, double-blind study examined the efficacy of nipocalimab in adults with primary Sjögren's syndrome.

In June 2024, Johnson & Johnson reported results from the Phase II DAHLIAS dose-ranging study, where its monoclonal antibody nipocalimab showed significant improvements in Sjögren's disease (SjD) activity in patients. DAHLIAS is a randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial that assessed the effects of nipocalimab in adults with primary SjD, a chronic and debilitating autoimmune disorder.

Novartis and Amgen are leading companies in the Sjogren's syndrome market, with their drugs CFZ533 (iscalimab) and VIB4920 (dazodalibep) projected to achieve the highest revenue across the 7MM by 2034.

Across the 7MM, approximately 1.5 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Sjogren's syndrome were recorded in 2023, with this number anticipated to grow over the forecast period (2024–2034).

In the US, antigen-specific cases were most commonly associated with auto-antibodies positivity, followed by anti-Ro/SSA positivity and anti-La/SSB positivity in 2023.

In 2023, the United States recorded the highest number of treated cases of Sjogren's syndrome, while Japan reported the lowest, with approximately 54,000 treated cases. These figures are projected to increase by 2034.

Within the EU4 and the UK, Sjogren's syndrome predominantly affected females, with the United Kingdom reporting the highest number of gender-specific cases in 2023.

Sjogren's syndrome Overview

The two most prevalent symptoms of Sjogren's syndrome, an immune system illness, are dry eyes and a dry mouth. The syndrome frequently coexists with other immune system diseases like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Sjogren's syndrome often affects your mucous membranes and moisture-secreting glands in your mouth and eyes first, which causes less saliva and tears to be produced.

Although Sjogren's syndrome can strike at any age, most cases of the condition are detected in patients over the age of 40. In women, the illness is far more prevalent. The goal of Sjogren's syndrome treatment is to reduce symptoms.

Sjogren's syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Sjogren's syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Sjogren's syndrome

Prevalent Cases of Sjogren's syndrome by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Sjogren's syndrome Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Sjogren's syndrome

Sjogren's syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Sjogren's syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Sjogren's syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Sjogren's syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Sjogren's syndrome Therapies and Key Companies



R-2487: Rise Therapeutics

BMS-986325: Bristol-Myers Squibb

RSLV-132: Resolve Therapeutics

CFZ533: Novartis

VIB4920: Horizon Therapeutics

VAY736: Novartis

Dazodalibep (VIB4920): Horizon Therapeutics (Amgen)

OXERVATE (cenegermin): Dompe Farmaceutici

Tivanisiran (SYL1001): Sylentis

Lusvertikimab (formerly OSE-127): OSE Immunotherapeutics/Servier Nipocalimab: Johnson & Johnson

Sjogren's syndrome Market Drivers



Increasing Prevalence

Advancements in Diagnostics

Sjogren's syndrome Pipeline Therapies

Supportive Regulatory Environment Growing Awareness

Sjogren's syndrome Market Barriers



Limited Treatment Options

High Treatment Costs

Side Effects of Therapies

Delayed Diagnosis Lack of Awareness

Scope of the Sjogren's syndrome Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Sjogren's syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Sjogren's syndrome current marketed and Sjogren's syndrome emerging therapies

Sjogren's syndrome Market Dynamics: Sjogren's syndrome market drivers and Sjogren's syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Sjogren's syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Sjogren's syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Sjogren's syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Sjogren's syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Sjogren's syndrome

4. Sjogren's syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Sjogren's syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Sjogren's syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Sjogren's syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Sjogren's syndrome

9. Sjogren's syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Sjogren's syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Sjogren's syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Sjogren's syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Sjogren's syndrome Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Sjogren's syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Sjogren's syndrome Market drivers

16. Sjogren's syndrome Market barriers

17. Sjogren's syndrome Appendix

18. Sjogren's syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

