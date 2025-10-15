Year-Round Black Friday Deals Augusta GA 2025 The Bin Store Grovetown

MENAFN - GetNews) The Bin Store Grovetown Announces Year-Round Black Friday Deals for Augusta, GA in 2025

Augusta, GA - October 15, 2025 - Forget waiting until November. The Bin Store is bringing Black Friday to Augusta every single week in 2025, transforming the traditional one-day shopping frenzy into a year-round treasure hunt at its Grovetown location.

Why Wait for Black Friday When You Can Shop It 52 Times a Year?

Located at 862 Horizon South Parkway near I-20 Exit 190, The Bin Store welcomes shoppers from Augusta, Evans, Martinez, Hephzibah, and Fort Gordon to experience deep discounts without the crowds, chaos, or camping out in parking lots.

The Revolutionary Pricing Model

Here's how it works: 25,000+ new items arrive every Friday and Saturday at $6 each. Then prices drop by $1 each day through the week:



Friday & Saturday: $6 per item (best selection)

Sunday: $5 per item

Monday: $4 per item

Tuesday: $3 per item

Wednesday: $2 per item Thursday: $1 per item (final clearance before 2 PM closing)

No membership fees. No coupons needed. No games. Just straightforward savings that get better as the week progresses.

"Our goal is to democratize Black Friday," said Michael Prendamano, founder and CEO of The Bin Store. "Why should families wait all year for one day of deals when we can deliver that excitement every single week? Whether you're an Augusta University student furnishing a dorm room or a Fort Gordon family stocking up on essentials, everyone deserves access to incredible prices." The best Black Friday deals in Augusta GA 2025 are at The Bin Store.

The Bin Store's Black Friday deals in Columbia, SC have already proven this model works, attracting thousands of weekly treasure hunters across the Carolinas.

What's in the Bins?

The Grovetown location stocks liquidation and overstock merchandise from major national retailers. Inventory rotates completely each week and includes:

Electronics & Technology: Smartphones, tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, headphones, smart home devices

Home Goods & Appliances: Air fryers, blenders, cookware, bedding, décor, cleaning supplies

Fashion for All: Clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry, and accessories for men, women, and children

Toys & Baby Gear: Educational toys, board games, outdoor play equipment, baby essentials

Health & Beauty: Skincare, haircare, cosmetics, personal care products

Seasonal Items: Holiday décor, patio furniture, gardening supplies, and more

Because inventory changes completely every week, the mantra is simple: if you see it and love it, grab it.

Insider Shopping Strategies

For Maximum Selection: Arrive early Friday or Saturday when all 25,000+ items first hit the bins.

For Maximum Savings: Shop Thursday mornings for $1 deals (store closes at 2 PM for restocking).

For Smart Shopping: Use the box-opening station to inspect items and test electronics before purchasing.

For the Best Experience:



Bring reusable bags or boxes

Check items carefully (all sales are final)

Follow @shopbinstores on social media for sneak peeks of incoming inventory Visit multiple days to catch different price points

More Than Just Deals

The Bin Store's commitment extends beyond bargain prices. Any items remaining at the end of each weekly cycle are donated to local charitable organizations, supporting Augusta-area nonprofits and churches while promoting environmental sustainability.

Since its founding, the company has sold over seven million products and established itself as the industry leader in deep discount retail.

About The Bin Store

As a division of Bin Store Brands, The Bin Store operates locations in Grovetown, Columbia (SC), and Snellville (GA), specializing in liquidating overstock and returned merchandise from major retailers. Founded by Michael Prendamano and headquartered in Augusta, Georgia, the company delivers exceptional value while offering an environmentally conscious alternative to traditional retail. Franchise opportunities are available nationwide.

For more information about year-round Black Friday shopping, visit shopbinstores/black-friday-deals-augusta-ga-2025 .