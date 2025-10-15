Naperville, IL - October 15, 2025 - Adept Construction Roofing in Naperville , a long-standing provider of roofing services, is gaining recognition for its exceptional craftsmanship and customer-first approach. With an average rating of 4.8 stars from over 70 reviews, this locally rooted company continues to set the bar for roofing services in DuPage County.

Local Roots, Expanding Reach

Since its founding, Adept Construction Roofing (operating under Excellent Roofs in many listings) has steadily built a reputation as one of Naperville's most trusted roofing specialists. Recent service expansions aim to deliver even faster response times and broader geographic outreach as more homeowners search for residential roofing near them.

Why Residential Roofing Near Me Matters for Homeowners

When homeowners in Naperville search for residential roofing near me, they're often under pressure - from storm damage, aging materials, or leaks that need prompt attention. Adept Construction understands that time matters and that proximity is more than convenience - it's responsiveness.

Because Adept operates locally, it provides:

Fast response times after storm events

Understanding of local building codes and climate - especially hail, wind, freeze-thaw cycles, and ice dams that challenge Illinois roofs

Efficiency in permit acquisition and coordination with municipal regulations

Easier site visits, in-person consultations, and follow-up support

Service Offerings Beyond Basic Roofing

While residential roofing remains the core service, Adept Construction Roofing offers a full suite of exterior protection services, including:

Roof replacements, repairs, and inspections for asphalt shingles, cedar shake, and flat/membrane roof systems

Storm damage response and insurance support, helping homeowners document and file claims after hail, wind, or water events

Siding and gutter solutions, to complement roofing work and deliver a cohesive exterior upgradeOffering multiple exterior services helps Adept Construction Roofing improve customer retention, cross-sell services, and present a more complete local service profile for search engines.

Reputation, Reviews & Customer Voices

The strength of Adept Construction Roofing's reputation lies in consistent, positive client feedback. With many Google reviews praising their punctuality, fairness, and clean job sites, the company has built trust across Naperville and nearby cities. One reviewer shared:

“From the time Gerry came out to provide an estimate through the completion of my roof replacement... he came prepared, answered questions directly, showed up when scheduled, and completed the job on time.” Another homeowner noted:

“They were fairly priced, honest, knowledgeable and did a clean job.” In BBB listings, Adept Construction, Inc. is A+ rated, and customers emphasize their professionalism, cleanup practices, and transparency during job execution.

Spokesperson Statement & Company Vision

“We've grown in Naperville and beyond by staying true to one principle: delivering roofing solutions that residents actually find when they search 'residential roofing near me,'” said Gerald“Gerry” Michaels, President and Founder of Adept Construction Roofing.“As we expand and refine our offerings, we remain rooted in our core values-clear communication, quality craftsmanship, and local commitment.”

His leadership has guided recent investments in staffing, training, and operational systems to support faster request responses and higher quality control across jobs.

