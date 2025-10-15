O'kennedy Tree Care Strengthens Presence Across Cork With Extended Tree Surgery Services

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Cork-based family business announces an expansion of professional tree surgery coverage to key towns including Cobh, Midleton, Carrigaline, Blarney, and Ballincollig, ensuring faster response times and expert care for both residential and commercial clients.

O'Kennedy Tree Care , a long-established name in Irish arboriculture, has announced an expansion of its professional tree surgery services across Cork City and surrounding towns including Cobh, Midleton, Carrigaline, Blarney, and Ballincollig. The move builds on decades of trusted service, improving accessibility and response for homes, businesses, and public bodies throughout the region.

Founded in 1995 by Kevin O'Kennedy, the company has grown from a small local service into one of Cork's most respected tree care providers. With over 30 years of experience, O'Kennedy Tree Care combines modern arboricultural techniques with a strong focus on safety and environmental responsibility. Its crews, certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and trained to N.P.T.C and City & Guilds standards, handle everything from precision pruning to large-scale removals and emergency response.

The newly extended coverage ensures that residents and property managers in key Cork towns now have quicker access to certified arborists. Storm damage, fallen trees, and urgent safety issues can now be addressed more efficiently through the company's 24/7 emergency call-out service. This strategic expansion also means reduced travel times for site assessments and maintenance visits, offering clients a faster turnaround without compromising on quality.







O'Kennedy Tree Care provides a full range of services for both domestic and commercial needs, including pruning, removals, surveys, and ongoing tree maintenance. Each project is carefully managed from quotation to completion, supported by a well-maintained fleet of specialised machinery such as wood chippers and lifting equipment. The company's consistent investment in staff training and modern technology reflects its commitment to delivering safe and reliable outcomes for every client.







For commercial clients, O'Kennedy Tree Care offers professional assessments, method statements, and risk evaluations in line with health and safety regulations. The company's experience spans schools, golf courses, utility providers, and public infrastructure projects. Among its longstanding clients are Electric Ireland and Iarnród Éireann, highlighting a reputation built on trust, reliability, and consistent performance.

The forestry division also continues to play a vital role in sustainable land management across Munster. Services include selective thinning, felling, extraction, brash removal, and site restoration. Each operation is carried out with an emphasis on sustainability-protecting soil, habitats, and waterways while ensuring maximum timber yield for landowners and developers.

O'Kennedy Tree Care's expansion marks a significant step in strengthening Cork's access to certified, safety-driven arboricultural services. With a growing service network and an experienced local team, the company aims to continue supporting communities, local authorities, and private property owners with dependable, professional tree care.

About O'Kennedy Tree Care:

O'Kennedy Tree Care is a family-run business based in Cork, Ireland, providing specialist tree surgery services since 1995. The company offers professional arboricultural solutions to residential, commercial, and public sector clients throughout the Munster region. With ISA-certified arborists, modern equipment, and over 30 years of experience, O'Kennedy Tree Care remains committed to safety, quality, and sustainability in every project.

For more information, visit .