MENAFN - GetNews)Portus, a leader in advanced manufacturing analytics, announced today that it has been honored with theat, held in Santa Clara, California.







The conference, themed "Redefining Resilience: Global Partnerships in a Changing World," brought together Onto's strategic suppliers to celebrate excellence in innovation, quality, collaboration, and partnership within the global semiconductor ecosystem.

Onto Innovation CEO Mike Plisinski shared a compelling vision for the future, emphasizing how supplier partnerships are essential to overcoming challenges, driving innovation, building stronger relationships, and sustaining long-term success in a rapidly changing world.

Onto's COO Ramil Yaldaei added:

"In a rapidly evolving world, our ability to innovate and deliver depends on the strength of these global connections. The companies we honored today exemplify the agility, collaboration, and resilience that drive Onto's mission forward."

A Milestone for Collaboration and Analytics Innovation

Portus received the Collaboration Award in recognition of its deep partnership with Onto Innovation and its impact in providing advanced analytic solutions for complex manufacturing environments.

Bill Moradkhan , President of Portus, commented:

"This award from Onto Innovation validates our position as a trusted partner capable of delivering differentiated analytic solutions to large multinational customers who struggle to find better ways to harness their data. We've built a 'special forces' team of experts with decades of manufacturing domain expertise and proven library-driven approaches that accelerate success.

Our focus on Oracle Fusion and Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) allows Portus to bring rapid, tangible value to Oracle users who need powerful, integrated analytics. Once companies experience what Portus can do, they often replace homegrown or ad hoc BI setups that simply can't match the speed, insight, and scalability we deliver.

This recognition from a large, publicly traded company like Onto sends a clear message to enterprise manufacturers everywhere - if you're a large organization seeking better analytics, the right move is to partner with a small, nimble company like Portus that's laser-focused on manufacturing. Our experience and agility can help bring success quickly to manufacturers worldwide."

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) is a leader in process control, with a unique perspective that spans across the semiconductor value chain, enabling its customers to solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality and reliability issues. Onto Innovation optimizes its customers' critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports its customers with a worldwide sales and service organization.

About Portus

Portus delivers advanced analytics and reporting solutions for manufacturing companies, helping replace fragmented BI systems with cohesive, high-performance analytics. With 15+ years of domain expertise and a robust library of prebuilt frameworks, Portus offers deep integration with ERP systems including Oracle Fusion, Oracle EBS, NetSuite, Made2Manage, Global Shop Solutions, and Expandable - all on a flexible platform that can quickly connect to other ERP environments.

For more information, visit .