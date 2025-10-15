403
ALL Accor Showcases Threads Of Legacy In India IN A Celebration Of Zardozi Craftmanship And Ssuatainable Artistry
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 13, 2025 : ALL Accor, in collaboration with Travel+Leisure India & South Asia and luxury brand Divani, hosted an exclusive event titled 'Threads of Legacy' for the members at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity. The bespoke afternoon experience celebrated India's rich artistic heritage through the intricate and enduring craft of Zardozi, blending cultural preservation with modern hospitality.
The event highlighted the art of sustainable luxury, honouring artisanal revival, responsible sourcing, and conscious storytelling that preserve centuries-old traditions while resonating with today's environmentally aware travellers.
Guests were invited to step into the world of Zardozi through immersive installations, live demonstrations, and creative storytelling. Sanya Dhir, Founder and Creative Director of Divani, guided attendees through a curated walkthrough that showcased rare embroidery techniques and heirloom-inspired designs. Master artisans from Lucknow, Farrukhabad, Kashi, and New Delhi engaged guests at interactive addas, offering a rare opportunity to observe and even try their hand at this centuries-old form of embroidery.
Among the standout highlights were Zardoz & Zardozikar, a striking showcase of couture ensembles and archival heirloom pieces, and The Hindustani Grazing Table, which paired traditional craftsmanship with culinary artistry. A Material Wall offered guests an authentic glimpse into Zardozi's raw materials, featuring dapka, sitara, and zari cones.
Guests received handcrafted keepsakes and postcards inspired by Divani's celebrated Gudya Bano collection, a thoughtful gesture underscoring the event's spirit of legacy and cultural preservation.
"At Accor, we believe true hospitality is about celebrating the cultural legacies that shape the destinations we serve. Threads of Legacy was a unique opportunity to bring together heritage, craftsmanship, and community in an immersive way. We are proud to collaborate with Travel+Leisure India & South Asia and Divani to create an experience that honours India's timeless artistry while connecting it to today's discerning traveller," said Ranju Alex, Area Vice President, South Asia, Accor.
"We are always seeking ways to celebrate the rich diversity of India's cultures, as it forms an integral part of the experiences we offer our guests. Artistry is central to our brand ethos, and initiatives like this help revive traditional crafts like Zardozi while creating meaningful, immersive experiences for our guests," added Pratima Badhwar, Head of Commercial, Accor India and South Asia.
Through this collaboration, ALL Accor reaffirms its commitment to preserving cultural heritage while offering discerning travellers and tastemakers experiences that go beyond the ordinary.
ABOUT ALL ACCOR
ALL Accor is a booking platform and loyalty programme embodying the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay. Through the ALL website and app, customers can access an unrivaled choice of stays from more than 45 Accor brands in 110 countries, always at the best price. The ALL Accor loyalty programme gives members access to a wide range of rewards, services and experiences, along with over 100 renowned partners. ALL Accor supports its members daily, enabling them to live their passions with over 7,000 events worldwide each year: local activities, chef masterclasses, major sports tournaments and the most eagerly awaited concerts. ALL Accor is the loyalty program preferred by travelers.
