Kuwait Health Minister Affirms Keenness On Supporting Peace Initiatives
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi affirmed on Wednesday the State of Kuwait keenness on supporting regional and international initiatives for development and peace.
This approach has been set by guidelines of the sagacious leadership that advocates that investment in the human being is ideal for shaping nations' future, said the minister during the 72nd session of the regional committee of the World Health Organization, held in Cairo with participation of health ministers and representatives of the member states.
Dr. Al-Awadhi revealed that the conferees examined annual report of the WHO regional director general that shed light on its works over the past two years in the face of complex regional humanitarian and health crises affecting livelihood of more than 115 million people in need for aid.
The minister lauded WHO's noticeable efforts in the region namely its three initiatives; easing access to medical products, investing in the sustainable medical personnel and speeding up response to health issues. He also indicated in this vein at its successful efforts in combating polio, promoting psychological treatment programs and combating non-communicable diseases.
Meanwhile, the assistant undersecretary for external health services, Dr. Hisham Kalandar, affirmed in remarks to KUNA importance of the minister's speech on boosting the inclusive medical systems and expanding digital transformation in the sector. (end)
