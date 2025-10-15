Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt Is Tackling The Nile Issue With Utmost Patience -- PM


2025-10-15 03:05:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday Cairo is handling Al-Nahda dam file with utter wisdom and patience.
Negotiations with Ethiopia on the issue are not conducted on the basis of weakness but absolute contrary, the prime minister said during a news conference after a cabinet session.
"We are aware of the present challenges and we managed to bypass the stages of filling the dam that did not affect our water share," Madbouli added.
However, he affirmed necessity of reaching a compelling accord involving Ethiopia and Sudan on the "the process of managing the whole water system and water management along the Blue Nile specifically because it is shared by the three states." He hoped this would be attained in the near future.
Egypt will neither squander its historic right in the Nile waters, nor a single drop of its water share, he stressed further. (end)
