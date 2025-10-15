403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Is Tackling The Nile Issue With Utmost Patience -- PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday Cairo is handling Al-Nahda dam file with utter wisdom and patience.
Negotiations with Ethiopia on the issue are not conducted on the basis of weakness but absolute contrary, the prime minister said during a news conference after a cabinet session.
"We are aware of the present challenges and we managed to bypass the stages of filling the dam that did not affect our water share," Madbouli added.
However, he affirmed necessity of reaching a compelling accord involving Ethiopia and Sudan on the "the process of managing the whole water system and water management along the Blue Nile specifically because it is shared by the three states." He hoped this would be attained in the near future.
Egypt will neither squander its historic right in the Nile waters, nor a single drop of its water share, he stressed further. (end)
aff
Negotiations with Ethiopia on the issue are not conducted on the basis of weakness but absolute contrary, the prime minister said during a news conference after a cabinet session.
"We are aware of the present challenges and we managed to bypass the stages of filling the dam that did not affect our water share," Madbouli added.
However, he affirmed necessity of reaching a compelling accord involving Ethiopia and Sudan on the "the process of managing the whole water system and water management along the Blue Nile specifically because it is shared by the three states." He hoped this would be attained in the near future.
Egypt will neither squander its historic right in the Nile waters, nor a single drop of its water share, he stressed further. (end)
aff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment