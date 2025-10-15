403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To 48 Hour Ceasefire After Clashes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday agreed to a temporary ceasefire after violent clashes between Pakistan army and Afghan forces have claimed casualties on both sides.
According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Foreign Office, at the request of the Afghan Taliban regime and with mutual consent between the government of Pakistan and Afghan Taliban, a temporary ceasefire has been agreed upon starting Wednesday for the next 48 hours.
During this period, both sides will make sincere efforts to find a constructive and positive resolution to this complex yet solvable issue through meaningful dialogue, said the Foreign Office.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan military said around 40 Afghan Taliban fighters were killed in fresh clashes in Spin Boldak area of Pakistanآ's southwestern Balochistan province and Kurram tribal district of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan.
The clashes erupted last Sunday between Afghan Taliban forces and Pakistan Army killing at least 23 Pakistani soldiers and 200 Afghan Taliban fighters. (end)
sbk
According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Foreign Office, at the request of the Afghan Taliban regime and with mutual consent between the government of Pakistan and Afghan Taliban, a temporary ceasefire has been agreed upon starting Wednesday for the next 48 hours.
During this period, both sides will make sincere efforts to find a constructive and positive resolution to this complex yet solvable issue through meaningful dialogue, said the Foreign Office.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan military said around 40 Afghan Taliban fighters were killed in fresh clashes in Spin Boldak area of Pakistanآ's southwestern Balochistan province and Kurram tribal district of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan.
The clashes erupted last Sunday between Afghan Taliban forces and Pakistan Army killing at least 23 Pakistani soldiers and 200 Afghan Taliban fighters. (end)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment