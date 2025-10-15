Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Decries US Threats On Skirmishes With Philippine Ships


2025-10-15 03:05:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- China on Wednesday assailed what it termed as "irresponsible statements" by the United States regarding collisions involving Chinese and Philippine ships in the South China Sea.
Spokesperson of the foreign minister Lin Jian said at a news conference that the Philippines had started the violations and provocations and was responsible for jeopardizing regional stability.
He was reacting to US officials' denunciation of China's deployment of water cannons in the face of the Philippine ships in the highly tense maritime region.
Washington ignored facts, wrongly portrayed China's legal actions and threatened to execute the joint defense treaty with the Philippines, revealing its "malicious intention to intentionally trigger confrontations and destabilize the South China Sea, he said.
Last Monday, the US State Department declared that China's threats at sea undermine regional stability and indicated that the treaty with the Philippines stipulates that the US forces could be engaged to repel attacks on the Philippine ships. (end)
