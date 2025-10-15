New Mobile App For St. Augustine's Nights Of Lights Launches Today

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Know-Before-You-Go Insider Tips and Free Park-and-Ride Shuttles Help Visitors and Locals Enjoy the Holiday Magic Stress-Free

St. Augustine, FL, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau has released a new app to provide visitors and locals with all the information they need to know before they go enjoy the Nights of Lights .

Every evening, beginning Saturday, November 15, 2025, through Sunday, January 11, 2026, the award-winning lights display features millions of twinkling white lights, illuminating the Nation's Oldest City from the building tops to the treetops. Nights of Lights is free and open to everyone, with no tickets required. It is not a drive-thru event; instead, it is best enjoyed by using the free park-and-ride shuttles and exploring the sights and festivities on foot or on a tour.

“We looked at what information would help visitors and locals have the most successful Nights of Lights experience,” says Susan Phillips, President and CEO of the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau.“We created the ultimate know-before-you-go list so that guests can enjoy their time in St. Augustine. And the new Nights of Lights app is like having a personal tour guide in your pocket. It has everything you need to have a fun visit.”

The most important thing to know is that Nights of Lights is best experienced by strolling through Historic Downtown. Using St. Augustine's free park-and-ride lots saves visitors from experiencing traffic congestion and the difficulty of finding a paid parking space. The app shows available park-and-ride shuttles, complete with directions to the lots, the ability to pin your parking location, interactive maps, and estimated shuttle times.

The app also provides users with an updated list of events, restaurants, live music options, and activities. On November 1, the App will also include public restroom locations and 24/7 live camera streams featuring views of St. George St., the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, the Bridge of Lions, and Anastasia Boulevard on the east side of the Bridge of Lions.

Planning ahead is the best way to ensure a stress-free experience. Visitors and locals can use to get insider tips, know-before-you-go information, and a collection of the best deals. Para información sobre Nights of Lights en español, presiona aquí .

Popular events to build a Nights of Lights itinerary around include Light-Up! Night , the official start to Nights of Lights, on Saturday, November 15, 2025, the Holly Jolly Shopping Spree , The Christmas Market St. Augustine , the annual Christmas Parade , the Holiday Regatta of Lights , and more.

Visitors looking to get off their feet can explore an array of Nights of Lights public and private tours . There are dozens to choose from, including Old Town Trolley's Nights of Lights Tour , Ripley's Red Train Nights of Lights Tour , Very Un-Merry Grinchmas Ride with Tasting Tours and Pinkmas Nights of Lights Tour: A Barbie-Inspired Holiday Adventure through Historic Downtown, and Scenic Cruise , Florida Water Tours , St. Augustine Eco Tours , and St. Augustine Sailing , along with many others offer tours from the water.

The Nights of Lights app is available to download beginning Wednesday, October 15, from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

