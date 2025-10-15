CXM Group Officially Secures Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) License

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CXM Group, a leading global FX and CFD broker, is pleased to announce that it has been granted a Securities Dealer license (License No. SD231) by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA). This milestone underscores CXM Group's ongoing commitment to regulatory integrity, transparency, and global expansion.

With the addition of the Seychelles FSA license, CXM strengthens its international regulatory framework and further enhances its ability to provide secure, high-quality trading services to clients worldwide.

“This new regulatory license is a significant milestone for CXM Group, reinforcing our dedication to the highest standards of security, trust, and service quality,” said CEO of CXM Group.“It enables us to expand our global reach while continuing to deliver innovative and fully compliant trading solutions to our clients across key markets.”

The Seychelles FSA license marks CXM Group's fourth global regulatory approval , complementing existing licenses in the United Kingdom, Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates, and solidifying its position as a leading name in the global FX and CFD industry. This achievement further enhances CXM Group's reputation as a trusted, transparent, and regulation-driven broker, committed to raising industry standards for the benefit of traders worldwide.

CXM Group remains dedicated to connecting traders globally through secure, transparent, and fully regulated trading environments.

About CXM Group

Founded in 2015, CXM Group is one of Asia's leading B2B brokers and a global provider of financial derivatives. Operating across 10 international offices, CXM serves both institutional and retail clients, processing over 1,000,000 trades daily in more than 100 countries. As a globally regulated firm, CXM offers a wide range of financial instruments across multiple asset classes including Forex, Metals, Energies, Shares, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. For more information, visit CXM website .

Press Contact

Email: ...

