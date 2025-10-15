Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Supervisory Board intends to appoint Michael Brunner and Heinz Hoffmann as members of the Management Board of Einhell Germany AG effective January 1, 2026

15.10.2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Supervisory Board intends to appoint Michael Brunner and Heinz Hoffmann as members of the Management Board of Einhell Germany AG effective January 1, 2026 Einhell Germany AG, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE 000A40ESU3), announces the following: The Supervisory Board of Einhell Germany AG intends to appoint Mr. Michael Brunner, authorized signatory of Einhell Germany AG, and Mr. Heinz Hoffmann, authorized signatory of Einhell Germany AG, as members of the Management Board of Einhell Germany AG effective January 1, 2026. Mr. Brunner will be responsible for the Finance department, and Mr. Hoffmann for the International department. The appointments are each for a period of three years and are related to the succession of Mr. Jan Teichert, who – as previously announced – after 23 years as Chief Financial Officer of Einhell Germany AG, will not renew his contract, which is due to expire, at his own request and will resign from his position on the Management Board effective December 31, 2025. Mr. Michael Brunner is 38 years old, studied business administration, and, after other professional positions, has been working for Einhell in the Finance department under Mr. Jan Teichert since 2016. He has extensive experience in auditing, revision, and controlling. Currently, as an authorized signatory, he is responsible for the Domestic Controlling department and serves as the commercial director of the subsidiary ISC GmbH. Previously, he built up the Internal Audit department at Einhell and participated in numerous internal finance projects. Mr. Brunner was also involved in the successful SAP implementation at the Chinese subsidiaries and is a profound expert in the finance department and operational processes at Einhell. Mr. Heinz Hoffmann is 49 years old, studied business administration, and, after other professional positions, has worked for Einhell since 2008, with brief interruptions, both in the Finance department under Mr. Jan Teichert and in the Sales department under CEO Andreas Kroiss. He has extensive experience in controlling, commercial management, and international business development. Currently, as an authorized signatory, he is responsible for the Investment Controlling and International Sales department. He helped establish the Investment Controlling department and international sales support within the Einhell Group. Mr. Hoffmann has also been involved in numerous expansion and M&A projects and has excellent knowledge of Einhell's international structures. Landau a.d. Isar, 15th of October 2025 The Executive Board 15.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

