ABO Energy now provides EPC solutions for solar and hybrid systems

15.10.2025 / 18:38 CET/CEST

ABO Energy is now also providing services for the technical planning, procurement and construction of solar and hybrid projects (solar and batteries). ABO Energy offers EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) services for energy parks with a nominal output of ten megawatts peak (MWp) or more. A particular focus is on the integration of battery energy storage systems (BESS). ABO Energy has already connected solar and battery parks with a total capacity of around 600 megawatts to the grid. These projects were developed in-house and were mainly constructed on a turnkey basis. ABO Energy is now also making its expertise available to third parties as a service. With this strategic expansion, ABO Energy is responding to the growing demand for technically and economically optimised complete solutions for energy generation and storage. The holistic EPC approach covers all project phases – from executive planning and procurement to commissioning of the plants. In addition, customers can optionally access operational management and maintenance services. 'The requirements for industrial energy projects are increasing – both technically and economically,' says Wojtek Swietochowski, Head of the solar department. 'With our EPC service, we create the highest level of planning security, energy efficiency and sustainability for our customers.' A particular area of expertise is the integration of battery storage systems into photovoltaic plants. ABO Energy recognised the potential early on and is now one of Germany's market leaders in the realisation of these hybrid projects. They not only offer higher yields but also improved grid stability and load shifting – important factors for industrial energy consumers and grid operators alike. The new service primarily targets energy suppliers and industrial investors looking for hybrid or solar projects in the megawatt range. Transparent processes, clear budgets and schedules, as well as a consistent focus on high-quality components and durable system architectures are important here. 'Today, an energy project is more than just technology,' says Wojtek Swietochowski. 'It's about long-term values, reliable revenues and a stable, sustainable energy future. That's exactly what we offer with our expertise.' The expansion of business activities to include EPC contributes to the optimized deployment of human resources at ABO Energy and strengthens its earning power. Find more information and contact details at 15.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

