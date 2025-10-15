403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tourbox Revolutionizes Lightroom Classic Workflow With Dynamic Panel For True Panel-Free Editing
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) GUANGDONG, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2025 - For years, Lightroom Classic users have faced limited workspace, with fixed Side Panels and the Filmstrip consuming valuable screen space and forcing constant toggling during color and tonal corrections. TourBox 's new Dynamic Panel redefines this experience, enabling true full-screen editing and freeing creatives from Lightroom's static interface.
Dynamic Panel detaches Lightroom's controls from the default panels, allowing adjustments anywhere on-screen or on a secondary monitor, while keeping the image fully visible. Key features include:
Availability: Included in the latest TourBox Console software for Lightroom Classic; multilingual support includes English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese.
Product Link:
TourBox Amazo
Dynamic Panel detaches Lightroom's controls from the default panels, allowing adjustments anywhere on-screen or on a secondary monitor, while keeping the image fully visible. Key features include:
-
Unobstructed Full-Screen Editing – Floating controls provide distraction-free workspace for precise color and tonal adjustments.
Flexible Placement & Multi-Screen Support – Panels can be positioned freely; dual-monitor setups allow one screen for the image and another for controls.
Pre-Configured Familiar Controls – All essential Lightroom sliders are ready to use with no setup required.
Customizable Workflows – Users can add, remove, reorder, or group controls to suit personal editing styles.
Smart Color Mixer – Integrated with TourBox hardware for intuitive H/S/L adjustments via tactile knobs, ideal for portrait retouching.
1:1 Native Mirroring – Adjustments in Dynamic Panel reflect real-time values in Lightroom Classic, ensuring precise edits.
Swing Micro-Adjustments – Physical dials enable fine-tuning beyond the precision of mouse dragging.
Intelligent Workspace Recognition – Panel adapts automatically to the active tool, such as Masking or Removal.
Availability: Included in the latest TourBox Console software for Lightroom Classic; multilingual support includes English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese.
Product Link:
TourBox Amazo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment