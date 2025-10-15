UNCF Mourns The Loss Of R&B Grammy-Award Winning Singer, D'angelo
At UNCF, we honor D'Angelo not only for his talent but also for his commitment to uplifting the Black community and supporting education. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to pursue their dreams and embrace their identities.
In 1994, D'Angelo co-produced and co-wrote the lyrics for "U Will Know" with his brother, Luther Archer, when he was just 20 years old. D'Angelo also appeared in the music video as a choir director. The song was a charity single by the R&B supergroup Black Men United. Black Men United was a collective of prominent male R&B and soul artists including D'Angelo, R. Kelly, Boyz II Men, Usher, Brian McKnight and Keith Sweat.
“U Will Know” was created to bring awareness to the issue of Black-on-Black violence and promote a message of peace, unity, and perseverance within the community. The song's proceeds were donated to charities including UNCF.
Our thoughts and prayers are with D'Angelo's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.CONTACT: Roy Betts UNCF 240.703.3384 ...
