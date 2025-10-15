MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) Frost RadarTM Identifies Top Growth and Innovation Leaders in Pharmaceutical and Biotech Laboratory Information Management Systems

Frost & Sullivan's benchmarking analysis highlights companies transforming life sciences operations through AI-ready, cloud-native, and interoperable informatics platforms

LONDON, 15 October 2025 – The laboratory landscape is undergoing a profound transformation. As pharmaceutical and biotech companies face increasing pressure to accelerate innovation, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve operational agility, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) has become a strategic enabler, not just a tool. LIMS platforms have evolved from basic data capture and tracking tools, into comprehensive digital ecosystems.

Frost & Sullivan projects the global pharmaceutical and biotech LIMS market to approach $940 million by 2025 , driven by R&D digitalisation, automation, and regulatory compliance requirements. Cloud-native and modular SaaS models are reshaping adoption patterns, offering faster implementation and lower total cost of ownership across enterprises of all sizes.

AI, machine learning, and IoT-enabled instruments are now embedded within leading LIMS platforms, enabling predictive quality control, anomaly detection, and real-time analytics. Unified architectures that connect LIMS with complementary systems such as ELN, SDMS, and MES are becoming the industry standard, promoting seamless interoperability across the product lifecycle.

From a field of over 80 global competitors, Frost & Sullivan benchmarked 50 leading providers and identified the following 13 companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in LIMS for pharma and biotech: LabVantage Solutions, LabWare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, STARLIMS, Benchling, Dassault Systèmes (BIOVIA), Siemens Digital Industries, L7 Informatics, Sapio Sciences, Xybion, AmpleLogic, Caliber, and Agaram Technologies.

These companies are redefining digital laboratory transformation through innovation in AI, automation, interoperability, and cloud-native delivery .



LabVantage and LabWare lead in both growth and innovation, combining global reach with sustained R&D investment and rapid SaaS adoption.

BIOVIA, Benchling, and STARLIMS excel in innovation through AI integration, collaborative environments, and specialised life sciences capabilities.

L7 Informatics, Siemens, and Sapio demonstrate strong momentum with unified, AI-ready platforms bridging R&D and manufacturing. Emerging leaders AmpleLogic, Caliber, and Agaram are expanding accessibility with configurable, compliance-focused solutions for high-growth regions.

“The laboratory informatics landscape is entering a transformative phase that demands strategic repositioning from LIMS vendors. Future implementations will no longer follow traditional, monolithic deployment models”, said Nitin Naik , Growth Expert at Frost & Sullivan. “Instead, organizations will operate within hybrid intelligence ecosystems where laboratory automation, workflow AI, and agentic AI platforms must seamlessly converge.”

