Biomednewsbreaks - Adageis CEO Discusses AI-Driven Solutions For Value-Based Care In Latest Bell2bell Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Adageis , a healthcare technology company revolutionizing patient care through innovative digital solutions, is featured in the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast, produced by IBN, a multifaceted communications organization connecting public companies with the investment community. In the interview, Adageis CEO Shane Speirs explains how the company's AI-powered platform simplifies the administrative challenges of delivering value-based care by digitizing complex insurance and compliance processes.“We make it easy to see what measures practices need to hit and how to hit them for each individual patient,” Speirs said, noting that Adageis currently supports more than 580,000 patient lives. The conversation explores Adageis' scalable per-provider model, rapid growth, and mission to make value-based care accessible to all providers.

Adageis is a healthcare technology innovator focused on addressing inefficiencies in care delivery through AI and machine learning. Its solutions empower healthcare providers and healthcare organizations to enhance patient outcomes, streamline operations, and drive increased revenue through meeting the demands of value-based care. By integrating advanced technologies with minimal disruption, Adageis remains a leader in driving meaningful change across the healthcare sector.

