Blusky AI Inc. (BSAI) Is Revolutionizing AI Computing With A Focus On Modular Data Center Design And The Neocloud



BluSky AI is positioned to build AI-ready compute factories from the ground up to help entities with data-intensive requirements and low latency improve performance and boost efficiency

The company will operate a Neocloud, which is a cloud that's been built from scratch based on the AI needs of today and the future. Many traditional data centers weren't built for AI and most struggle to meet high energy compute demands The modular design of BluSky AI's future data centers offers advantages like scalability, flexibility, cost efficiency, optimization, and seamless integration

BluSky AI (OTC: BSAI) is a company that's leading the next generation of AI compute infrastructure with plans for 20 or more AI-ready data centers (called SkyMods) from the ground up. They refer to these data centers as AI Factories that will be integrated into a Neocloud, which is a cloud built based on AI's needs for not only today, but also in the future.

Data centers of the past weren't built in a way that's able to support AI, due to the high compute consumption of AI and LLM training that can take 100x the compute and energy of past data center demands. These data-intensive workloads require specific technology and high-performance...

