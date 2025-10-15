Investornewsbreaks New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) Announces C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) New Pacific Metals (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) announced it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters for a bought deal offering of 9.9 million common shares at C$3.55 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately C$35.1 million (US$25.1 million). The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to 1.485 million additional shares. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE American: SVM; TSX: SVM) intends to participate by subscribing to 2,776,950 shares for roughly C$9.86 million (US$7.05 million), which would bring its ownership to about 28.05% of New Pacific's outstanding shares, assuming no exercise of the over-allotment. Net proceeds will support exploration and development at the Carangas and Silver Sand projects, along with working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about Oct. 21, 2025, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with precious metal projects in Bolivia, including the Company's flagship project, the Silver Sand Silver Project, the Company's recently discovered Carangas Silver-Gold Project and the Company's third project, the Silverstrike Silver-Gold Project.

