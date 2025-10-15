Investornewsbreaks Optimumbank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) To Present At LD Micro's 19Th Annual Main Event In San Diego

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) OptimumBank Holdings (NYSE American: OPHC) ,a South Florida-based community bank, announced it will present at the 19th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Oct. 20, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Moishe Gubin, Chairman of the Board, will deliver the presentation.“OptimumBank has reached a point where our growth story is resonating well beyond Florida,” said Gubin.“The LD Micro Main Event is an ideal platform to share how our disciplined execution, strong balance sheet, and community-first model are fueling sustainable expansion.” The LD Micro Main Event brings together leading small-cap companies and investors for presentations and networking opportunities.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, by a group of local Broward County businessmen determined to bring back true community banking amid the rise of out-of-state mega-banks. From its inception, the Bank invited local investors, both large and small, to participate in its growth and mission.

OptimumBank focuses on traditional, in-person banking for businesses and consumers across Florida, combining personal service with modern digital convenience-the“optimum” way to bank. Customers value the Bank's strong service orientation, reasonable fees, and deep expertise in real estate and commercial lending.

Committed to fostering economic development, OptimumBank continues to grow rapidly while maintaining its community-first values. Its financial solutions include Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking. OptimumBank is traded on the NYSE American under the symbol“OPHC.”

