Investornewsbreaks Optimumbank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) To Present At LD Micro's 19Th Annual Main Event In San Diego

About OptimumBank
OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, by a group of local Broward County businessmen determined to bring back true community banking amid the rise of out-of-state mega-banks. From its inception, the Bank invited local investors, both large and small, to participate in its growth and mission.
OptimumBank focuses on traditional, in-person banking for businesses and consumers across Florida, combining personal service with modern digital convenience-the“optimum” way to bank. Customers value the Bank's strong service orientation, reasonable fees, and deep expertise in real estate and commercial lending.
Committed to fostering economic development, OptimumBank continues to grow rapidly while maintaining its community-first values. Its financial solutions include Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking. OptimumBank is traded on the NYSE American under the symbol“OPHC.”
