403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ICAI Doha Chapter Meets India's Union Minister Of Commerce And Industry
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Doha Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) held a meeting with Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, who was in Qatar recently during his first official visit here.
The minister led a high-level business delegation to enhance the longstanding economic partnership between India and Qatar. His visit focused on strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations, promoting digital cooperation, and engaging with the vibrant Indian professional community in Qatar.
As part of his community engagements, the minister interacted with members of the ICAI Doha Chapter under the aegis of the Embassy of India, Doha. Goyal commended the significant contribution of Indian chartered accountants in Qatar's corporate and financial landscape and acknowledged their professionalism, integrity, and commitment to excellence. He also highlighted that Indian professionals abroad are“the true ambassadors” of the country's values and“play a pivotal role in strengthening India's global economic presence.”
Goyal shared his insights on India's economic progress, trade reforms, and global initiatives that continue to drive growth and attract foreign investment. He also spoke about the successful launch of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Qatar, which will further enhance digital connectivity and convenience for Indian expatriates and Qatari enterprises alike. The session provided ICAI members with an opportunity to exchange ideas on fostering cross-border business collaboration and supporting Qatar National Vision 2030.
Kishore Alex, chairperson of ICAI Doha Chapter, thanked the minister for the inspiring interaction and the Embassy of India for facilitating the engagement, reinforcing the shared commitment towards building a stronger economic bridge between the two nations.
The minister led a high-level business delegation to enhance the longstanding economic partnership between India and Qatar. His visit focused on strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations, promoting digital cooperation, and engaging with the vibrant Indian professional community in Qatar.
As part of his community engagements, the minister interacted with members of the ICAI Doha Chapter under the aegis of the Embassy of India, Doha. Goyal commended the significant contribution of Indian chartered accountants in Qatar's corporate and financial landscape and acknowledged their professionalism, integrity, and commitment to excellence. He also highlighted that Indian professionals abroad are“the true ambassadors” of the country's values and“play a pivotal role in strengthening India's global economic presence.”
Goyal shared his insights on India's economic progress, trade reforms, and global initiatives that continue to drive growth and attract foreign investment. He also spoke about the successful launch of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Qatar, which will further enhance digital connectivity and convenience for Indian expatriates and Qatari enterprises alike. The session provided ICAI members with an opportunity to exchange ideas on fostering cross-border business collaboration and supporting Qatar National Vision 2030.
Kishore Alex, chairperson of ICAI Doha Chapter, thanked the minister for the inspiring interaction and the Embassy of India for facilitating the engagement, reinforcing the shared commitment towards building a stronger economic bridge between the two nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment