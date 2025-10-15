403
October Is National Physical Therapy Month
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- When most people think of physical therapy, they often picture recovery after an injury or surgery, but it's much more than that. Physical therapy supports your future health and self, no matter your age or abilities.
Physical therapy is a core component of a proactive health plan, as routine and essential as annual checkups and regular dental cleanings. Physical therapy meets people where they are, helping them stay strong, mobile and resilient through every phase of life.
PT For Future Me is a new campaign from the American Physical Therapy Association. It emphasizes prevention, wellness, mobility, and strength to support all aspects of work, life, and play, no matter your age or ability. It's never too early or late to make physical therapy part of your health routine. Take action, and connect with a local, licensed physical therapist.
