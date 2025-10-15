403
Dubai Land Department, Revolutionizes Customer Experience With Unified AI-Powered Services Supported By Microsoft
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) During GITEX Global 2025
-
The new system is powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, a data-driven software solution with advanced technologies.
-
It enhances service efficiency and response quality through intelligent automation that tracks requests, monitors performance indicators, and integrates with all operational systems of DLD
-
DLD also unveiled 'Malik,' the omni-channel chatbot, offering a unified and seamless support experience across WhatsApp, the website, and the smart app.
DLD continues its commitment to empowering the real estate community through proactive, seamless services, integrated data, and pioneering digital partnerships centred around customers.
