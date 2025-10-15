CME Group Expands Into The Middle East With Dubai International Financial Centre Office Opening

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, DUBAI- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced its expansion into the Middle East with the opening of a Dubai office. Located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the firm will operate locally under a DFSA licence.

The office will serve the rapidly growing regional demand to trade CME Group's listed futures, options, and cash markets across a range of asset classes including interest rates, equities, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural, metals and cryptocurrency.

“Financial markets in the Middle East have seen tremendous growth in recent years due to surging institutional and retail activity,” said Julie Winkler, Chief Commercial Officer at CME Group. “Amid rapidly expanding numbers of participants, it is imperative that we serve this market with the dedication it deserves. We've been focused on education, seminars and regulatory collaboration in the region for a number of years and plan to use our Dubai office to accelerate our efforts in supporting the vibrant trading ecosystem.”

“This is an important step in our global growth strategy, significantly strengthening our EMEA presence for clients,” said Serge Marston, Head of EMEA, CME Group.“Our Dubai office will be CME Group's Middle East hub, serving the UAE and surrounding markets.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, added:“We are delighted to welcome CME Group to DIFC, strengthening a relationship we have built over many years. Their presence in the Centre is a testament to Dubai's strategic role as a global financial hub and underscores the growing opportunities in the region. We look forward to supporting CME Group as they capture new growth avenues and further strengthen their connections across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.”

CME Group's UAE office will be led by Sharif Jaghman, Director, Head of Middle East and Africa. Jaghman was previously responsible for strategy and growth initiatives in EMEA at CME Group, has more than 17 years of experience in financial services, including in various senior positions at the New York Stock Exchange Technologies (NYSET) and Euronext.

In response to client demand in the region, CME Group recently announced that it will list spot U.S. Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham (USD/AED) on EBS Market and EBS Direct, as of June 30, 2025.