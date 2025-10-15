Athré Facial Plastics Announces Move To New Houston Office

Athré Facial Plastics Announces Move To New Houston Office
The move marks an exciting milestone for the practice, providing patients with a more modern, spacious, and comfortable environment designed to support the highest level of personalized aesthetic care.
“Our new office represents the next chapter in our mission to deliver exceptional results and a truly individualized patient experience,” said Dr. Raghu Athré.“We've thoughtfully designed this new space to combine cutting-edge technology with the warm, boutique feel our patients love.”
The new location offers enhanced amenities, expanded treatment areas, and convenient access for patients across the Greater Houston area. Dr. Athré and his team will continue to provide the full range of surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation procedures - including rhinoplasty, facelifts, injectables, as well as advanced skin and wellness treatments - all performed with a focus on artistry, precision, and natural-looking results.
Patients can begin scheduling appointments at the new office starting October 17 by visiting or calling (281) 557-3223.
About Dr. Athré Plastic Surgery
Dr. Raghu Athré is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon based in Houston, Texas. Known for his meticulous technique and aesthetic artistry, Dr. Athré specializes in facial plastic surgery and non-surgical rejuvenation. His practice combines advanced medical innovation with a patient-first philosophy to deliver natural, refined results in a welcoming, boutique setting.
To learn more, visit or follow @drraghuathre on social media.
