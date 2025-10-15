IEA Maintains No Ties With Any Country Against Another: Naeem

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad Naeem says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) seeks balanced and respectful ties with all countries and does not maintain relations with any state against another.

He said this at a meeting with Chinese Ambassador in Kabul Zhao Xing, Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), wrote on X handle.

He said the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral ties between Kabul and Beijing.

Dr. Naeem described Afghanistan–China relations as deep and historic, expressing gratitude for China's assistance and reaffirming support for the One-China policy.

He said:“IEA, in line with its balanced foreign policy, seeks relations with all countries based on mutual respect and does not maintain ties with any country against another.”

The meeting also touched upon Pakistan's recent attack on Afghanistan, which Dr. Naeem described as“contrary to all humanitarian, Islamic and neighbourly principles.”

Commenting on the matter, Dr. Naeem said the attack was“an unjust and cowardly act that was appropriately responded to.”

He stated:“War and conflict are not solutions to problems. IEA seeks positive and friendly relations with all, especially with its neighbours. However, if anyone infringes upon our rights and values, the Afghan nation considers defending them its legitimate right and is fully capable of doing so.”

For his part, the Chinese ambassador appreciated IEA's principled stance, reaffirming China's full respect for Afghanistan's national sovereignty and its desire for continued cooperation with Kabul.

He emphasised that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and understanding rather than war and confrontation.

kk/ma