Russian Firms Keen To Invest In Multiple Afghan Sectors

KABUL (Pajhwok): Officials from several Russian firms have expressed their readiness to invest in Afghanistan in the sectors of oil, zinc, copper and chromite exploration and extraction, water management, electricity generation and the production of technical machinery.

Representatives of Russian companies met with Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar today (Wednesday), his office said in a statement.

During their meeting with Mullah Baradar, the Russian officials said they were prepared to invest in the exploration and extraction of oil, zinc, copper, and chromite, as well as in water management, electricity generation and the production of technical equipment.

They also announced plans to open an office in Kabul to coordinate closely with relevant Afghan authorities.

For his part, the deputy premier Mullah Baradar welcomed the Russian firms' interest in investing in various sectors and assured them of full cooperation and support.

Similarly, the Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW) said representatives from the Russian Embassy and officials of three reputable Russian companies met deputy minister Mullah Abdul Hadi Yaqoob and a number of technical directors from the ministry.

The ministry noted:“During the meeting, the Russian Embassy representatives and company officials expressed their interest in investing in major infrastructure projects in Afghanistan, particularly in water transfer, dam construction, and power generation. They reaffirmed their country's full readiness to cooperate in these sectors.”

The Russian delegation reportedly described the Panjsher–Kabul water transfer project as an essential and vital initiative and expressed serious interest in its implementation.

For its part, the Afghan side provided the Russian officials with details about the mentioned projects and assured them of technical cooperation and facilitation in all investment-related procedures.

Both sides agreed to strengthen institutional coordination and emphasised the need for enhanced cooperation. They decided that technical meetings between the two parties would be held in the near future to accelerate progress and pave the way for effective and practical collaboration.

