Reged Honored With Multiple SILA Award Nominations, Showcasing Industry Leadership In Licensing And Compliance

Raleigh, NC, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, a leading provider of compliance technology solutions for the insurance and securities industries, today announced its 2025 nominations from the Securities & Insurance Licensing Association (SILA). These nominations highlight RegEd's continued commitment to advancing licensing and registration practices in the financial services industry and underscore the company's leadership and active participation in the SILA community. SILA's awards program recognizes exceptional contributions from both individuals and organizations, as nominated by peers, with winners to be announced at the upcoming SILA National Education Conference .

Margie Webber, RegEd Director of Regulatory Compliance and SILA Foundation Compliance Trustee Chair, has been nominated for The Continuous Service Award in honor of Diana Capes. This award celebrates individuals whose long-term commitment and active involvement have made a lasting impact on SILA's mission and community. Margie's tireless contributions set a high standard of excellence and reflect her dedication to advancing the licensing and compliance profession.

Kaitlyn Small, RegEd Manager of Regulatory Compliance and SILA Adjuster Licensing Subgroup Steering Committee Chair, has been nominated for the Empowerment Through Education Award, which recognizes individuals who are passionate about advancing education within the insurance and securities industries. Kaitlyn's efforts to promote learning, knowledge-sharing, and professional growth exemplify the type of leadership and commitment this award honors.

“I am honored to receive this nomination and thrilled to be recognized alongside my talented colleague Kaitlyn,” said Webber.“SILA continues to be an incredible platform for building relationships, sharing expertise, and driving industry-wide improvement, and we look forward to celebrating with the SILA community at the National Conference.”

RegEd has also been nominated for the 2025 SILA Organization of the Year Award, which recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional leadership, sustained service, and commitment to industry advancement. RegEd's long-standing support of SILA and its focus on innovation, collaboration, and elevating industry standards have earned the company this recognition. RegEd previously won the Organization of the Year Award in 2017.

Nominees for SILA awards must meet strict criteria, including active SILA membership, at least two years of experience in insurance licensing or securities registration, and a strong history of volunteerism and service.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients that represent more than 35 of the top 50 insurance companies.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation's top financial services firms, RegEd's proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit .

About SILA

The Securities & Insurance Licensing Association (SILA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing education, training, and advocacy for professionals in the insurance and securities industries. SILA offers a range of resources and networking opportunities to facilitate professional development and enhance regulatory compliance across the industry.

