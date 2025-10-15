Nautilus Solar Energy Holds Ribbon-Cutting For 7 MW Hampshire Community Solar Project In Illinois

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Project is an early part of the 200+ MW clean energy investment by Nautilus in Illinois

CHICAGO, IL, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Solar Energy (Nautilus), one of the largest community solar businesses in the U.S., held the ribbon-cutting for its 7 megawatt (MW) community solar project in Hampshire, IL on October 14th. Known as the“Highway 20 Community Solar Farm,” this facility will provide affordable, clean energy to ~600 low-income subscribers, as well as to the Glenview Park District and CSL Behring.

This new community solar site created local jobs in the Hampshire area across construction, engineering, and electrical work, and is comprised of over 12,000 solar panels installed across 26 acres of land. Nautilus officially opened the facility today, which will generate an estimated 10.7 million kilowatt-hours (kWhs) annually and help avoid over 9,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

“Nautilus recently relocated our headquarters to Chicago, and the opening of the Highway 20 Community Solar Farm is another example of our commitment to Illinois and helping to meet the state's clean energy goals,” said Jeffrey Cheng, Chief Executive Officer, Nautilus.“In fact, Illinois is poised to become Nautilus's fastest growing market, with this project marking the early beginnings of our 200+ MW multi-year investment across the state.”

“Illinois, and the mid-west in general, is in the strategic path for Nautilus's community solar business expansion,” said Bruce Heyman, Chief Executive Officer, Power Sustainable and former Ambassador to Canada. Power Sustainable provides the equity capital for Nautilus's projects. “Overall, we're pleased that Nautilus has steadily grown to over 500 MW of operational capacity across 153 projects in 12 states, serving more than 45,000 community solar subscribers. We are proud to support Nautilus and its continued growth.”

Over the next year, Nautilus expects to add over 100 MW of additional capacity in Illinois with development continuing on additional projects well into 2027 and beyond. These investments will lower energy costs for thousands of Illinois subscribers while supporting the state's renewable energy goals, stimulating local economies, and strengthening overall grid resilience.

Founded in 2006, Nautilus has become one of the largest community solar businesses in the U.S. and a contributor to America's clean energy transition. Delivering affordable, clean energy solutions to residential and commercial customers, Nautilus currently operates and manages 146 community solar farms across 12 states and serves over 45,000 subscribers. It takes a unique, full-service approach to its community solar business-handling project financing, development, construction, maintenance, and customer management for the entire lifespan of every project. Nautilus is backed by Power Sustainable, a multi-platform alternative asset manager and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada. For more information, visit nautilussolar . Join Nautilus on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Power Sustainable is an alternative asset manager which invests in companies and projects that aim for competitive returns while also considering sustainability outcomes. The firm offers institutional investors exposure to alternative assets which aim to accelerate and scale sustainable solutions across multiple industries.

Power Sustainable is a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) (TSX: an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia.

With CAD $4.2 billion in assets under management (as of December 31, 2024), Power Sustainable's mission is to catalyze capital towards clean global solutions. Learn more on Power Sustainable's LinkedIn and Website.

