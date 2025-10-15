(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPLETION OF SOCIETE GENERALE'S EUR 1 BILLION SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME FOR CANCELLATION PURPOSE Regulated Information Paris, 15 October 2025 (In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures) Societe Generale announces the completion of its share buy-back programme for cancellation purpose, which began on 4 August 2025. 18,285,541 Societe Generale ordinary shares, representing 2.3%* of its share capital, have been purchased for a total amount of EUR 1 billion and will later be cancelled. The description and weekly information on the shares acquired in the context of this share buy-back programme are available on the Societe Generale website under the section Regulated information and other important information - Societe Generale and here below for the last buy-back period. Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809 Period: From 13 to 14 October 2025 * Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 785,180,327 shares comprising the current share capital. Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13-Oct-25 FR0000130809 343,580 53.8625 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13-Oct-25 FR0000130809 255,880 53.8039 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13-Oct-25 FR0000130809 30,000 53.8225 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13-Oct-25 FR0000130809 40,000 53.7806 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14-Oct-25 FR0000130809 399,237 53.9547 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14-Oct-25 FR0000130809 200,000 53.9689 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14-Oct-25 FR0000130809 23,000 53.9383 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14-Oct-25 FR0000130809 23,000 53.8231 AQEU TOTAL 1,314,697 53.8925

Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with around 119,000 employees serving more than 26 million clients in 62 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance , with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

Global Banking and Investor Solutions , a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services , comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.



Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document's legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website .

