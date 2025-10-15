MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global smart charging brand INIU announced it will debut four new portable chargers at Target starting October 13, available both in-store and online nationwide.

Los Angeles,CA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





INIU Brings Fast, Reliable Portable Charging to Target Stores Nationwide

Global smart charging brand INIU announced it will debut four new portable chargers at Target starting October 13, available both in-store and online nationwide. This rollout expands INIU's U.S. presence while giving Target shoppers access to fast, reliable, and travel-ready charging solutions.

Founded in 2014, INIU has grown into a trusted charging brand with more than 40 million users in 174 countries. Known for sleek design, safety, and cutting-edge performance, INIU is committed to making power more portable for everyday life. Partnering with Target-one of America's leading retailers-brings INIU's most innovative products directly to U.S. consumers at a retailer they already know and trust.

The launch lineup includes four new portable chargers, each built for different lifestyles:



INIU PowerPaw 10K – A compact 10,000mAh power bank with high-density TinyCellTM technology, 25% smaller and 15% lighter than similar models. Delivers 22.5W fast charging-enough to power an iPhone 16 Pro Max up to 75% in just 30 minutes.

INIU Pocket Pro 10K – Pocket-sized with a built-in USB-C cable for both charging devices and recharging itself. Boosts an iPhone 16 up to 60% in 25 minutes-perfect for quick power on the go.

INIU MagPro Ultra Slim 5K – The slimmest 5,000mAh power bank available today at just 0.35 inches thin. Features Qi2-certified 15W wireless fast charging and 20W wired charging, powering an iPhone 16 to over 40% in 25 minutes, with support for dual-device charging. INIU Pocket Neo 20K – A 20,000mAh powerhouse designed for heavy users. Equipped with 22.5W PD fast charging and a digital power display, it keeps devices running all day, whether for travel, work, or everyday use.

With this launch, INIU and Target are bringing U.S. consumers a wider range of premium portable charging solutions-delivering performance, portability, and peace of mind wherever power is needed.

INIU's Head of Market Development - Americas, Laura Sharples, stated:“We're excited to bring INIU to Target. We combine compact, fashion-forward design with trusted performance, making our power banks a perfect fit for Target shoppers' lifestyles and helping them stay powered up with ease.”

Leveraging Target's nationwide reach, INIU aims to deliver safe, stylish, and high-quality charging experiences to more American consumers. Looking ahead, INIU will continue to strengthen its investment and expansion in the U.S., striving to become the most trusted energy solutions partner for consumers.

Media Contact:

Sophie Kang

...