Rapid7 Celebrates 7Th Year Of Recognition In Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Security Information And Event Management (SIEM)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapid7 recognized for seventh consecutive time in the Gartner SIEM evaluation, as Rapid7 looks to the future with AI-native SIEM, Incident Command

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in threat detection and exposure management, today announced it has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), marking the seventh continuous year that Rapid7 has been placed in the report.

Rapid7's SIEM solution, InsightIDR, delivers an integrated detection and response ecosystem built on a security-role interface and an analyst-first experience, designed and continuously validated by Rapid7's own SOC.

Rapid7's breadth of analyst recognition, in the last quarter, includes Forrester's Unified Vulnerability Management Solutions Wave, the Frost RadarTM for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) , and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Exposure Management 2025 Vendor Assessment.

“Security teams need SIEM solutions that reduce noise and unify operations. To us, this recognition reflects our commitment to delivering speed, clarity, and actionable insights through integrated workflows,” said Craig Adams, chief product officer at Rapid7.“With the launch of Incident Command , our AI-native SIEM powered by Agentic AI workflows built from our own SOC playbooks, we're doubling down on that commitment to security teams, bringing precision, automation, and scale to modern SOC teams.”

Rapid7's InsightIDR offering continues to see strong market adoption due in part to its extensible architecture, which enables integration with advanced analytics, automation tools, and data sources across cloud and endpoint environments, including Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). Additionally, Rapid7's flexible managed service offerings build on this foundation, aligning its next-gen SIEM with Rapid7's MDR service to deliver full threat detection and incident response (TDIR) outcomes through a seamless combination of technology and expert-led service.

Rapid7's SIEM offering has always been focused on helping security teams detect threats faster, reduce alert fatigue, and centralize investigation workflows. In July, Rapid7 launched the latest evolution of its SIEM, Incident Command , taking that vision further by delivering a unified solution for visibility, collaboration, and rapid response across the attack surface. Built on the Rapid7 Command Platform, key features of Incident Command include:



Strong correlation between the attack and detection surface with integrated Attack Surface Management (ASM) and threat detection to drive context and prioritization.

Enriched investigations with embedded, curated threat intelligence.

Accelerated response using AI triage, autonomous investigation workflows, and natural language threat hunting across your environment. Unlimited automation and orchestration across your environment to simplify and streamline remediation.

Learn more about Incident Command, Rapid7's AI-native SIEM, here and download the full report here .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, 2025. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7's comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

Rapid7 Media Relations

Alice Randall

Director, Global Communications

...

(857) 216-7804

Rapid7 Investor Contact

Ryan Gardella / Ryan Flanagan

ICR, Inc

...

(617) 865-4277