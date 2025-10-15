Community Health Plan Of Imperial Valley Earns NCQA Accreditation, Launches First Local Medicare Plan

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Community Health Plan of Imperial Valley (CHPIV ) announced today that it has earned accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the health care industry's seal of approval for quality. The accreditation affirms the strength of CHPIV's Medi-Cal program as the plan prepares to expand its services through the 2026 launch of Community Advantage Plus, its first Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) for individuals eligible for both Medicare and Medi-Cal.

NCQA accreditation is a nationally recognized mark of excellence, demonstrating that CHPIV meets rigorous standards for quality, consumer protection and operational performance. For members and the community, it signals that CHPIV delivers care that is safe, effective and continuously improving.

“This recognition from NCQA reflects our commitment to bringing high-quality, community-based care to Imperial Valley residents,” said Larry Lewis, CEO of CHPIV.“As we prepare to launch our new D-SNP, we are building on the trust and standards we've established through our Medi-Cal plan to expand access and better serve individuals with the most complex needs.”

Dr. Gordon Arakawa, Chief Medical Officer of CHPIV, added:“NCQA accreditation demonstrates that CHPIV delivers care that meets the highest standards for quality and coordination. That foundation will allow us to strengthen services for members who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medi-Cal, ensuring care is compassionate, connected and responsive to the unique needs of our community.”

The new D-SNP, Community Advantage Plus, will launch in 2026 to serve Imperial County residents eligible for both Medicare and Medi-Cal. Open enrollment begins October 15, 2025, with coverage starting January 1, 2026. By integrating medical, behavioral and social services, the plan will help reduce fragmentation, support safety-net providers and improve health outcomes for those who often face the greatest challenges to care.

About Community Health Plan of Imperial Valley

Community Health Plan of Imperial Valley is the local, community-based health plan dedicated to improving the health and well-being of Imperial County residents. We deliver accessible coverage and personalized navigation through a bilingual team rooted in the community. CHPIV sets policy direction, ensures compliance and partners with providers to expand access while bringing more services and jobs home to Imperial Valley.