Mediacom's Glenn Goldsmith Appointed To The T. Howard Foundation's Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications is proud to announce that Glenn Goldsmith, Senior Vice President of Programming, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the T. Howard Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access and advancing careers for individuals from all backgrounds in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

“We are thrilled to see Glenn join the Board of the T. Howard Foundation,” said Italia Commisso Weinand, Executive Vice President of Programming and Human Resources at Mediacom Communications.“Glenn joined Mediacom over 28 years ago and has been an integral part of our company's growth and evolution. His insight, experience, and passion for mentoring young professionals will be a tremendous asset to the Foundation's mission.”

As SVP of Programming at Mediacom, Goldsmith oversees the company's national content acquisition strategy and manages key relationships with major media networks and content providers. His appointment to the T. Howard Foundation Board reflects Mediacom's ongoing commitment to supporting initiatives that expand access to media and technology careers for college students from a variety of backgrounds.

“I'm honored to join the T. Howard Foundation's Board of Directors and contribute to an organization that's making a real impact,” said Goldsmith.“I look forward to working with fellow board members to support the Foundation's mission and help open doors for the next generation of talent.”

Judi Lopez, CEO of the T. Howard Foundation, welcomed Goldsmith's appointment:

"I've known Glenn for over 20 years, and I've watched him show up, build teams, and lift people. He's been a champion to me and so many others. That's who he is. We're thrilled to welcome him to THF's Board. His strategic vision and industry expertise will help us scale our impact and expand inclusive pathways across media and technology. I also want to recognize Italia Commisso Weinand and Mediacom-they don't just talk about opportunity, they create it. They look out for their communities in meaningful ways. We're grateful for their partnership and commitment."

The T. Howard Foundation opens doors, provides opportunities, and builds leaders . By partnering with leading media and tech companies, they provide paid internships, mentorship, and professional development that give talented students the access, skills, and connections to shape the future of media, entertainment, and technology.

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable .

About the T. Howard Foundation

The T. Howard Foundation is a mission-driven organization dedicated to supporting career advancement opportunities for our interns and alumni in the media, entertainment, and tech industries.

T. Howard Foundation's internship program gives college students professional work experience with globally recognized companies, while THF alumni, college grads, and young professionals have access to the organization's career & alumni services for job placement, skills development and training. For more information on T Howard Foundation, visit .

