Planisware - Statement Of Own Shares Dealings From September 29 To October 3 2025


2025-10-15 12:01:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statement of own shares dealings

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres

Name and address of the Company: Planisware SA
Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur : 200 avenue de Paris
92320 Châtillon
France
(ISIN code : FR001400PFU4)

Issuer's
name
Nom de l'émetteur 		Issuer's identifying code
Code Identifiant de l'émetteur 		Date of transaction
Jour de la transaction 		Identifying code of financial instrument
Code identifiant de l'instrument financier 		Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions) 		Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions) 		Market (MIC code)
Marché
PLANISWARE SA PLNW 29/09/2025 FR001400PFU4 14 100 19,3900 € XPAR
PLANISWARE SA PLNW 30/09/2025 FR001400PFU4 14 700 19,6700 € XPAR
PLANISWARE SA PLNW 01/10/2025 FR001400PFU4 14 400 19,5800 € XPAR
PLANISWARE SA PLNW 02/10/2025 FR001400PFU4 14 600 19,9400 € XPAR
PLANISWARE SA PLNW 03/10/2025 FR001400PFU4 14 800 19,8900 € XPAR
TOTAL 72 600 19,6969 €

Attachment

  • 20251006 - Planisware - Statement of own shares dealings

