Frontline.Io Unveils Breakthrough Tool To Seamlessly Migrate Microsoft Dynamics 365 Guides To Flows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new conversion tool protects enterprise training investments and workflows, and ensures operational continuity amid the discontinuation of Microsoft HoloLens and Dynamics 365 Guides

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- frontline , a leader in XR solutions for training and operational support, introduces a groundbreaking tool to help businesses seamlessly transition existing content from Microsoft Dynamics 365 Guides to frontline flows. The new tool allows development teams to instantly convert hundreds of training materials, workflows and operational checklists without manual rework, ensuring an intuitive and efficient migration process in minutes.

As Microsoft phases out HoloLens and depreciates Dynamics 365 Guides, many businesses risk losing years of training content and workflows. 's new migration tool provides a seamless path forward, safeguarding past investments while enabling organizations to future-proof their XR strategies.

"Enterprises that invested heavily in HoloLens and Dynamics 365 Guides now face the risk of obsolescence," said Itzhak Pichadze, CEO of "With our new conversion tool, organizations can safeguard their investments by transitioning existing procedures and training content in a matter of minutes, ensuring nothing is lost and business continuity is maintained.”

The frontline conversion tool salvages all the work businesses have already put into Dynamics 365 Guides and translates it to frontline flows with zero manual intervention required. Because of device-agnostic approach, all content remains deployable and ready for use within the frontline platform, no longer limited to HoloLens 2 alone. Migrated Guides can now be viewed across all platforms and realities, including AR, VR, MR, PCs, tablets and mobile devices. Embedded real-time analytics and continuous improvement features further allow businesses to optimize processes and track usage data.

“Our platform's flexibility is one of its greatest strengths,” said frontline COO Gilad Tzori. "frontline frees enterprises from vendor lock-in, so they can deploy content across multiple devices like the HMS SINGRAY G2, Quest 3, DigiLens and more, ensuring long-term adaptability as they scale."

The launch of conversion tool follows the company's strategic partnership with HMS and the launch of the SiNGRAY G2 headset, which offers a powerful, enterprise-ready XR solution. With the ability to handle digital twins with over 200,000 parts and convert CAD files into interactive workflows in under 10 minutes, frontline enables enterprises to accelerate deployment and scale XR operations with ease.

Enterprises can contact frontline today for migration support or to schedule a demo, click here.

About frontline

is an enterprise XR platform for training and remote support. The AI-powered solution is transforming how industrial teams train, support, and maintain complex machinery. By combining AR, VR, and MR with Digital Twin technology, frontline simplifies knowledge transfer and boosts efficiency across the equipment lifecycle.

Trusted by global manufacturers, the platform delivers immersive, no-code workflows through a unified cross-platform, cross-reality and cross-use-case system - supporting devices from smartphones and PC to AR and VR headsets.

Media Contact

Micalyn Moodley

...

Uproar by Moburst for