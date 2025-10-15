VINCI Airports Traffic As Of September 30, 2025
|September 2025
|Q3 2025
|YTD at the end of September 2025
|% Change 2025 / 2024
|% Change 2025 / 2024
|% Change 2025 / 2024
|VINCI Airports
|+3.6%
|+4.2%
|+5.6%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+3.5%
|+4.6%
|+4.7%
|United Kingdom
|-0.6%
|+0.2%
|+1.2%
|France
|-2.7%
|+0.9%
|+3.0%
|Serbia
|+5.4%
|+6.5%
|+5.8%
|Hungary
|+8.4%
|+7.2%
|+12%
|Mexico (OMA)
|+9.1%
|+8.1%
|+9.6%
|United States of America
|+3.0%
|-6.9%
|-3.9%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|-9.4%
|-7.5%
|-11%
|Costa Rica
|-3.8%
|+2.0%
|+1.9%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|-2.8%
|-0.5%
|+3.0%
|Brazil
|+10%
|+9.2%
|+9.6%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+10%
|+11%
|+12%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|+14%
|+10%
|+16%
|Cabo Verde
|+7.6%
|+12%
|+16%
1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
II- Trends in commercial movements (ATM) at VINCI Airports 2
|September 2025
|Q3 2025
|YTD at the end of September 2025
|% Change 2025 / 2024
|% Change 2025 / 2024
|% Change 2025 / 2024
|VINCI Airports
|+3.4%
|+4.1%
|+5.7%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+3.3%
|+3.6%
|+3.7%
|United Kingdom
|0.0%
|+1.4%
|+2.1%
|France
|-0.3%
|+1.8%
|+2.3%
|Serbia
|+2.2%
|+4.8%
|+4.3%
|Hungary
|+5.1%
|+5.5%
|+10%
|Mexico (OMA)
|+13%
|+9.2%
|+9.9%
|United States of America
|+10%
|+7.4%
|+21%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|-5.3%
|-5.3%
|-12%
|Costa Rica
|+4.6%
|+8.2%
|+3.4%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|-2.0%
|-1.7%
|+0.5%
|Brazil
|+3.4%
|+2.9%
|+5.0%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+3.6%
|+6.8%
|+7.7%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|+17%
|+14%
|+16%
|Cabo Verde
|-3.9%
|+11%
|+18%
2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.
III- Passenger traffic by airport
|In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q3 2025
|% change 2025 / 2024
|YTD at the end of September (9 months)
|% change 2025 / 2024
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|10,231
|+2.4%
|27,458
|+2.8%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|5,070
|+6.3%
|12,968
|+5.8%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|3,852
|+5.0%
|8,472
|+6.1%
|Madeira (FNC. PXO)
|100
|1,670
|+16%
|4,357
|+13%
|Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL)
|100
|1,235
|+1.5%
|2,734
|+3.1%
|TOTAL
|22,062
|+4.6%
|55,991
|+4.7%
|United Kingdom of which
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50.01
|13,244
|-2.3%
|33,240
|-0.7%
|Edinburgh (EDI)
|50.01
|5,183
|+8.5%
|12,953
|+7.3%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|1,986
|-2.4%
|5,143
|-1.0%
|TOTAL
|20,413
|+0.2%
|51,337
|+1.2%
|France of which
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|30.6
|2,934
|+1.0%
|8,191
|+2.9%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|2,154
|+0.9%
|5,591
|+3.6%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|130
|-1.1%
|380
|+1.4%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|1
|+54%
|220
|+7.8%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|1
|+51%
|165
|+4.5%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|93
|-12%
|202
|-18%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|65
|+20%
|195
|+15%
|Annecy (NCY)
|100
|1
|-17%
|3
|-19%
|TOTAL
|5,379
|+0.9%
|14,956
|+3.0%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|2,882
|+6.5%
|6,799
|+5.8%
|TOTAL
|2,882
|+6.5%
|6,799
|+5.8%
|Hungary
|Budapest (BUD)
|20
|5,535
|+7.2%
|14,583
|+12%
|TOTAL
|5,535
|+7.2%
|14,583
|+12%
|In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q3 2025
|% change 2025 / 2024
|YTD at the end of September (9 months)
|% change 2025 / 2024
|Mexico (OMA) of which
|Monterrey (MTY)
|29.99
|4,265
|+15%
|11,610
|+18%
|Chihuahua (CUU)
|29.99
|529
|+8.4%
|1,427
|+4.0%
|Ciudad Juarez (CJS)
|29.99
|566
|+1.5%
|1,587
|+0.3%
|Culiacan (CUL)
|29.99
|561
|-6.2%
|1,662
|-1.1%
|Mazatlan (MZT)
|29.99
|406
|-9.9%
|1,318
|-7.0%
|Acapulco (ACA)
|29.99
|163
|-0.1%
|499
|+12%
|San Luis Potosi (SLP)
|29.99
|232
|+22%
|599
|+11%
|Torreon (TRC)
|29.99
|226
|-0.1%
|626
|+2.8%
|Zihuatanejo (ZIH)
|29.99
|157
|+18%
|540
|+7.4%
|Durango (DGO)
|29.99
|145
|+1.7%
|403
|+3.5%
|Zacatecas (ZCL)
|29.99
|118
|+23%
|307
|+8.8%
|Tampico (TAM)
|29.99
|159
|+4.9%
|444
|+8.0%
|Reynosa (REX)
|29.99
|115
|-21%
|322
|-18%
|TOTAL
|7,640
|+8.1%
|21,342
|+9.6%
|United States of America (of which)
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC3
|1,625
|-6.6%
|4,694
|-1.3%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC3
|252
|-8.9%
|662
|-19%
|TOTAL
|1,877
|-6.9%
|5,356
|-3.9%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|1,460
|-6.8%
|3,967
|-11%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|131
|-11%
|628
|-8.7%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|16
|-29%
|71
|-12%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|11
|-8.4%
|31
|-26%
|TOTAL
|1,618
|-7.5%
|4,696
|-11%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|352
|+2.0%
|1,543
|+1.9%
|TOTAL
|352
|+2.0%
|1,543
|+1.9%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|6,514
|-0.5%
|19,918
|+3.0%
|TOTAL
|6,514
|-0.5%
|19,918
|+3.0%
|In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q3 2025
|% change 2025 / 2024
|YTD at the end of September (9 months)
|% change 2025 / 2024
|Brazil of which
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|2,058
|+5.6%
|5,888
|+4.6%
|Manaus (MAO)
|100
|908
|+19%
|2,496
|+17%
|Porto Velho (PVH)
|100
|164
|+41%
|491
|+45%
|Boa Vista (BVB)
|100
|98
|-21%
|314
|-2.3%
|Rio Branco (RBR)
|100
|124
|+16%
|395
|+31%
|TOTAL
|3,390
|+9.2%
|9,696
|+9.6%
|Japan (Kansai Airports) of which
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|8,705
|+11%
|25,495
|+14%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|4,360
|+9.3%
|12,014
|+8.7%
|Kobe (UKB)
|40
|1,121
|+17%
|2,996
|+12%
|TOTAL
|14,185
|+11%
|40,505
|+12%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|970
|-17%
|3,664
|+6.1%
|Techo (KTI)4
|MC3
|309
|309
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|40
|+79%
|107
|+86%
|TOTAL
|1,318
|+10%
|4,080
|+16%
|Cabo Verde
|Praia (RAI)
|100
|204
|+2.6%
|556
|+11%
|Sal (SID)
|100
|397
|+21%
|1,158
|+21%
|São Vicente (VXE)
|100
|85
|+7.2%
|257
|+18%
|Boa Vista (BVC)
|100
|170
|+9.9%
|487
|+6.6%
|TOTAL
|884
|+12%
|2,544
|+16%
|Total VINCI Airports
|94,048
|+4.2%
|253,346
|+5.6%
3 MC: Management Contract
4 VINCI Airports has been operating the new Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh since September 9 under an operating contract
IV- Commercial movements by airport
|Commercial flights
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q3 2025
|% change 2025 / 2024
|YTD at the end of September (9 months)
|% change 2025 / 2024
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|61,762
|+0.5%
|171,691
|+0.8%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|32,100
|+5.7%
|83,602
|+4.9%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|24,293
|+6.3%
|54,503
|+7.0%
|Madeira (FNC. PXO)
|100
|11,183
|+17%
|29,635
|+14%
|Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL)
|100
|13,466
|-0.7%
|30,582
|+1.7%
|TOTAL
|143,066
|+3.6%
|370,426
|+3.7%
|United Kingdom of which
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50.01
|76,821
|-1.5%
|200,152
|-0.3%
|Edinburgh (EDI)
|50.01
|36,415
|+5.4%
|95,106
|+3.7%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|16,210
|+7.1%
|44,664
|+10%
|TOTAL
|129,446
|+1.4%
|339,922
|+2.1%
|France of which
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|30.6
|26,023
|+1.3%
|75,619
|+1.9%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|15,046
|+1.1%
|39,807
|+3.1%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|2,096
|+9.7%
|6,099
|+6.9%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|262
|+34%
|3,307
|+6.7%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|258
|+15%
|5,352
|+13%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|3,954
|+1.5%
|7,507
|-1.3%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|1,110
|-3.4%
|3,452
|-9.4%
|Annecy (NCY)
|100
|385
|+18%
|1,755
|-2.0%
|TOTAL
|49,837
|+1.8%
|144,842
|+2.3%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|27,202
|+4.8%
|68,366
|+4.3%
|TOTAL
|27,202
|+4.8%
|68,366
|+4.3%
|Hungary
|Budapest (BUD)
|20
|37,648
|+5.5%
|102,553
|+10%
|TOTAL
|37,648
|+5.5%
|102,553
|+10%
|Commercial flights
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q3 2025
|% change 2025 / 2024
|YTD at the end of September (9 months)
|% change 2025 / 2024
|Mexico (OMA) of which
|Monterrey (MTY)
|29.99
|33,107
|+19%
|94,708
|+22%
|Chihuahua (CUU)
|29.99
|5,746
|+1.9%
|15,862
|-3.5%
|Ciudad Juarez (CJS)
|29.99
|4,755
|+7.0%
|14,030
|+4.5%
|Culiacan (CUL)
|29.99
|4,930
|-1.1%
|14,786
|+3.8%
|Mazatlan (MZT)
|29.99
|3,628
|-4.4%
|11,815
|-0.2%
|Acapulco (ACA)
|29.99
|1,719
|-1.7%
|5,693
|+13%
|San Luis Potosi (SLP)
|29.99
|4,118
|+19%
|12,170
|+18%
|Torreon (TRC)
|29.99
|2,715
|+7.7%
|8,193
|+9.1%
|Zihuatanejo (ZIH)
|29.99
|1,468
|+1.9%
|5,353
|-4.2%
|Durango (DGO)
|29.99
|2,292
|-7.3%
|6,938
|-5.6%
|Zacatecas (ZCL)
|29.99
|1,202
|+21%
|3,220
|+6.5%
|Tampico (TAM)
|29.99
|1,946
|-7.0%
|5,694
|-19%
|Reynosa (REX)
|29.99
|828
|-33%
|2,758
|-22%
|TOTAL
|68,454
|+9.2%
|201,220
|+9.9%
|United States of America (of which)
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC4
|38,052
|+7.3%
|118,585
|+24%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC4
|3,023
|+8.4%
|7,534
|-6.9%
|TOTAL
|41,075
|+7.4%
|126,119
|+21%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|11,780
|-4.0%
|33,047
|-11%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|940
|-8.4%
|4,163
|-12%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|88
|-42%
|532
|-20%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|935
|-13%
|3,048
|-23%
|TOTAL
|13,747
|-5.3%
|40,796
|-12%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|4,298
|+8.2%
|16,934
|+3.4%
|TOTAL
|4,298
|+8.2%
|16,934
|+3.4%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|38,953
|-1.7%
|118,315
|+0.5%
|TOTAL
|38,953
|-1.7%
|118,315
|+0.5%
|Commercial flights
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q3 2025
|% change 2025 / 2024
|YTD at the end of September (9 months)
|% change 2025 / 2024
|Brazil of which
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|14,581
|+0.7%
|42,536
|+2.3%
|Manaus (MAO)
|100
|8,138
|+7.2%
|23,460
|+6.8%
|Porto Velho (PVH)
|100
|1,090
|+42%
|3,553
|+39%
|Boa Vista (BVB)
|100
|593
|-38%
|2,003
|-17%
|Rio Branco (RBR)
|100
|848
|+20%
|2,793
|21%
|TOTAL
|25,793
|+2.9%
|75,938
|+5.0%
|Japan (Kansai Airports) of which
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|54,823
|+9.4%
|159,681
|+12%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|35,579
|+1.2%
|103,668
|+1.1%
|Kobe (UKB)
|40
|9,461
|+15%
|27,005
|+9.0%
|TOTAL
|99,863
|+6.8%
|290,354
|+7.7%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|8,627
|-16%
|32,059
|+6.3%
|Techo (KTI)5
|MC6
|2,934
|2,934
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|682
|+51%
|1,843
|+23%
|TOTAL
|12,243
|+14%
|36,836
|+16%
|Cabo Verde
|Praia (RAI)
|100
|2,369
|-4.4%
|6,884
|+8.1%
|Sal (SID)
|100
|3,719
|+29%
|10,979
|+26%
|São Vicente (VXE)
|100
|1,060
|+6.2%
|3,216
|+20%
|Boa Vista (BVC)
|100
|1,282
|+9.3%
|3,778
|+7.8%
|TOTAL
|8,921
|+11%
|26,397
|+18%
|Total VINCI Airports
|700,546
|+4.1%
|1,959,018
|+5.7%
5 VINCI Airports has been operating the new Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh since September 9 under an operating contract
6 MC: Management Contract
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
