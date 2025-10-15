Citizens Bank Of West Virginia Signs With Point Predictive To Deploy Autopasstm And Dealerchecktm For Enhanced Fraud Prevention

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial institution strengthens indirect lending operations with advanced fraud prevention and dealer monitoring solutions.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Bank of West Virginia today announced its adoption of Point Predictive's AutoPass GLBA and DealerCheck solutions to improve fraud prevention across its indirect auto lending portfolio. The partnership enables the bank to tackle synthetic identity fraud, income misrepresentation, and dealer risk while maintaining a seamless lending experience for legitimate borrowers.

The West Virginia-based financial institution selected Point Predictive's solutions after recognizing the need for more sophisticated fraud detection in its indirect lending operations. With auto lending fraud hitting $9.2 billion nationwide in 2024, according to Point Predictive's latest fraud report, Citizens Bank looked for technology that could safeguard its portfolio without causing unnecessary friction for customers.

AutoPass provides the bank with real-time scoring and up to 150 alerts that identify potential fraud in various areas, such as identity theft, income misrepresentation, employment fraud, and straw purchases. The solutions enable Citizens Bank to automate decisions on up to 80% of approved loans while decreasing proof of income requests that often frustrate legitimate borrowers and slow down the lending process.

"Citizens Bank of West Virginia understands that protecting its portfolio requires both strong fraud prevention and excellent customer experience," said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. "By implementing AutoPass and DealerCheck, they're positioning themselves to safely grow their indirect lending business while providing faster decisions for their customers and dealer partners."

The bank's adoption of DealerCheck adds another layer of protection by monitoring dealer relationships and identifying patterns that could suggest higher risk. The solution tracks dealer performance metrics, powerbooking activity, and employer and patterns of repeated misrepresentation of employment or income information that often lead to loan defaults or increased buyback demands.

"Our commitment to responsible lending means investing in technology that protects both our institution and our customers," said Nathaniel Bonnell, CEO of Citizens Bank of West Virginia. "Point Predictive's solutions give us confidence to fund more loans quickly and easily for customers, while helping us avoid fraud and early payment defaults in our indirect channel.”

For more information, contact ...

About Citizens Bank of West Virginia

Citizens Bank of West Virginia, with $695 million in assets, provides integrated financial services including retail and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. The bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCID: CIWV). More information is available online at

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from its proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company's data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund the majority of loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as pay stubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line.

More information is available at

Media Contact

Jill Robb

...