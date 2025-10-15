Cody Jinks Joins The Lineup For The 29Th Annual Arizona Bike Week

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The desert is ready to rumble! The 29th annual Arizona Bike Week will roll back into WestWorld of Scottsdale, April 8–12, 2026, bringing five days of motorcycles, music, and madness under the Arizona sun. This year, fans are in for something truly special: country outlaw Cody Jinks is joining the party.

Arizona Bike Week is the biggest motorcycle event in the Southwest, combining motorcycle culture and a music festival to make an unforgettable experience. The event offers single-day passes and multi-day passes that include the nightly mega concerts. There is also free daytime admission until 5pm if you aren't a concert goer.

Thousands of dedicated fans will fill the RV and tent campgrounds to spend the week on-site at WestWorld, guaranteeing they won't miss out on a minute of the action-packed activities. Campers at the event enjoy the opportunity to get out on the road and explore the endless scenic highways, then return to WestWorld to partake in the festivities, with their home just a short walk away.

The Arizona Bike Week venue consists of two main elements. The PowerYard houses the abundant motorsports activities and the RockYard concert arena provides the stage for some of the biggest names in the music world.

In addition to the four main concerts (including Cody Jinks), ABW showcases dozens of local bands. There are a variety of stunt shows, custom bike competitions, flat track racing and over 250 vendors offering everything from custom motorcycle parts to IV drips. It's five full days of adrenaline!

What started as a small gathering of Arizona riders rapidly turned into one of the top five motorcycle rallies in the U.S., drawing fans from every corner of the country, and all over the globe, chasing that perfect combination of open roads and blue skies.

The weeklong event offers tremendous community outreach with charity rides, military tributes, fundraising auctions and a flyover honoring the men and women who serve.

The RockYard will welcome the iconic Cody Jinks to the lineup for the first time. Known for doing things his own way, he will bring his signature blend of grit and soul to the RockYard crowds. With 3.5 billion streams, multiple Gold and Platinum singles, and a fan base that's as loyal as it is loud, Jinks has become one of the biggest independent names in country music. His 2024 album Change The Game peeled back the layers on fame and redemption, proving that vulnerability can be just as powerful as volume.

Jinks is already taking that spirit across North America with his Hippies & Cowboys Tour, and his Arizona Bike Week appearance will mark another notable highlight. "It's a really divided time in our country," Jinks says. "But we've always been a band that wants everyone to feel welcome. We're just an American band - country, rock, blues, whatever you want to call it. We're hippies, we're cowboys, and everything in between."

Arizona Bike Week echoes Cody's sentiments. All are welcome, and the event promises even non-riders the time of their life. "You don't have to arrive on two wheels to have a great time at ABW," says event producer Kristina Shaffer. "There are so many things to see and do, and you'll be greeted warmly by our fun-loving riding community."

Whether you ride, rock, or just like to watch the excitement unfold, Arizona Bike Week 2026 promises something for everyone. It invites all riders and non-riders alike to enjoy all that the event offers!