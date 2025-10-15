Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Willow Lake Métis Nation Celebrates Culture, Community, And Connection At 2025 Métis Festival


2025-10-15 11:01:08
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The energy, spirit, and strength of Willow Lake Métis Nation were on full display at this year's Métis Festival, held on Saturday, September 6 in the heart of Anzac. Citizens, families, partners, and guests from across Northern Alberta gathered to honour Métis identity, culture, and kinship.

From the lively notes of traditional Métis fiddling and jigging-a dance that combines French-Canadian and First Nations steps-to an artisan showcase, the 22nd annual celebration brought together generations of Citizens for a powerful day of cultural pride and community connection. Guided by WLMN's Seven Pillars of Governance, which are the foundational principles of our community, the festival offered space for intergenerational learning, storytelling, and shared celebration.

“Witnessing a community come together to celebrate its culture and identity evokes a sense of joy, pride, and belonging,” said Joyce, Finance Lead for Willow Lake Métis Nation.

“These celebrations create a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere that boosts morale and fosters connection. When individuals see their heritage acknowledged and honoured, it uplifts everyone - and helps ensure that our traditions, languages, and customs are passed down to future generations.”

During the festival, Joyce was recognized as Elder of the Year, celebrating her leadership, mentorship, and dedication to preserving Métis traditions. This honour highlighted the essential role of elders in guiding the community and ensuring that Métis culture continues to thrive.

The event featured many local vendors and traditional crafts, with many Citizens saying it was one of the most engaging festivals to date.

“For the next generation of Métis Citizens, seeing their culture celebrated helps build confidence in their identity and strengthens their connection to their heritage,” Joyce added.

A special moment from the day was the presentation of the Youth Citizen Award to Brooklyn Wiltzen, whose words reminded us of the impact these events have:

“Thank you to the Willow Lake Métis Nation for this award. It is really cool that I am being celebrated just for being me. It makes me proud to be Métis and makes me want to keep doing more stuff for our community.”

Gratitude to Our Industry Partners

The success of this year's Métis Festival would not have been possible without the continued support of WLMN's valued industry and community partners.

“To our Industry partners and supporters of our 22nd Métis Festival, on behalf of the Willow Lake Métis Nation, we extend our sincerest gratitude for your generous sponsorship and support,” said Joyce.“Your commitment was instrumental in ensuring that the festival was a huge success.”

As Willow Lake Métis Nation looks ahead, we remain dedicated to preserving Métis culture, supporting our Citizens, and building a proud, unified future across Northern Alberta.

