BSNL Offers 'Diwali Bonanza' With Free 4G Data, Unlimited Calling Services For 1 Month
This Diwali Bonanza offer will continue from Wednesday (October 15) to November 15, according to an official statement.
Customers will get unlimited voice calls (as per plan terms and conditions), 2 GB/day high-speed data, 100 SMS per day, and a Free SIM (KYC needed as per DoT guidelines)
"BSNL has recently deployed a Make-in-India, state-of-the-art 4G mobile network across the country, advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Diwali Bonanza Plan-absolutely free of service charges for the first 30 days-gives customers a proud opportunity to experience our indigenously developed 4G network," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A. Robert J. Ravi said.
"We're confident that the service quality, coverage, and the trust associated with the BSNL brand will encourage customers to stay with us well beyond the period of free 30 days," he added.
Customers interested in availing the ' Diwali Bonanza Plan' plan's benefits can visit the nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre (CSC), carrying valid KYC documents. They have to request the Diwali Bonanza Plan (Re 1 activation), then they can complete KYC and collect their free SIM.
They can insert the SIM and complete activation as guided, and the 30-day complimentary benefits start from the date of activation. For assistance, call 1800-180-1503 or visit co, the BSNL said.
Earlier, a report from India Narrative said that India's fully indigenous 4G technology stack, namely Bharat Telecom Stack, has been deployed across about 1 lakh BSNL towers, and it has been proven ready for global export.
This technology can become a significant source of foreign exchange earnings and enhance India's tech export portfolio.
The 4G technology stack in India promises seamless connectivity, increased network resilience, and faster and more dependable internet speeds.
This accomplishment enhances digital sovereignty by lowering dependency on foreign technology, lowering cybersecurity risks, and placing the nation among an elite five with end-to-end telecom stack capability.
