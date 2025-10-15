403
Author Marc Swift The Beekeeper Writer Launches The Young Storyteller Quest
The Young Storyteller Quest offers children ages 7–12 the chance to see their story completed, illustrated, and published across the world.
Eco-author and beekeeper Marc Swift, creator of the Leila's Light children's series ( ), has announced the launch of The Young Storyteller Quest, an international competition inviting children ages 7–12 to submit their own original stories. Sponsored by The Beekeeper Writer ( ), the Quest gives young writers the opportunity to see their story finished by Marc and his daughter Leila, professionally illustrated, and published for children across the world to enjoy.
The winning story will be completed in collaboration with Marc and his daughter Leila, creators of the internationally distributed Leila's Light series, now under award consideration. The finished book will feature the young author's name and photo proudly displayed on the back cover, giving children a true taste of recognition as storytellers.
An Eco-Literary Adventure Rooted in Family.
Marc Swift, also founder of the eco-honey brand Mel da Terra ( ), lives with his family in the mountains of central Portugal. His Leila's Light series ( ) is already gaining attention for its eco-conscious storytelling, blending moral depth with humour, imagination, and natural themes.
Through The Beekeeper Writer, Marc Swift combines his passions for writing, sustainable living, and beekeeping to inspire families across the world.
“Stories have the power to change lives. The Young Storyteller Quest is about giving children the chance to see their imagination valued, nurtured, and celebrated,” said Marc Swift, founder of The Beekeeper Writer.
Leila, co-creator and inspiration behind the book series, added:
“I think it's amazing when children make up their own stories. I can't wait to read them.”
How to Enter
Children across the world can enter The Young Storyteller Quest free of charge by visiting . Submissions close on December 30, 2025, with the winner announced on January 26, 2026.
Proceeds from the winner's published book will be donated to the charity of the winner's choice.
About Marc Swift
Marc Swift is a British author, eco-builder, and beekeeper living in Portugal. A former construction manager with an entrepreneurial background, he left his previous career to build a life centred on family, storytelling, and sustainable living. His Leila's Light series ( ) explores eco-conscious themes through magical realism, inspiring both children and adults.
About The Beekeeper Writer
The Beekeeper Writer ( ) is a creative brand founded by Marc Swift that unites eco-literature, sustainable beekeeping, and family storytelling. Through books, honey, and educational projects, it seeks to inspire a new generation of conscious creators.
Media Contact:
Marc Swift
Founder, The Beekeeper Writer
Email: ...
Website:
