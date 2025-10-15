UAE Cyber Security Market Outlook Report 2025-2034: Ransomware Targets 73% Of UAE Organisations, Boosting Security Budgets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the UAE cyber security market include increased investments in AI to combat rising ransomware attacks, particularly in sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and telecommunications. The rapid digital transformation and strict government regulations drive demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions, fostering market expansion.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Cyber Security Market Outlook Report - Market Size, Share Analysis and Forecast (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The UAE cyber security market, which reached approximately USD 516.34 Million in 2024, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.60% from 2025 to 2034, targeting nearly USD 735.42 Million by 2034. The period from 2021 to 2023 saw a surge in ransomware attacks, affecting 73% of organizations in the UAE, prompting a significant increase in their data security budgets. Consequently, investment in AI tools to bolster cybersecurity is on the rise, driven largely by the insurance and financial sectors.

Strict cybercrime regulations in the UAE, including severe penalties, have contributed to the adoption of advanced cybersecurity measures. The country's commitment to cybersecurity is evident from its fifth-place ranking in the Global Cybersecurity Index 2020 by the International Telecommunications Union.

Key Trends and Developments

The UAE market is witnessing rapid digital transformation, increased AI and ML integration, and proactive government initiatives. Notable market movements include:



May 2024: CyberHive launched threat protection modules, reflecting the rising demand for network security.

May 2024: Practical Security Lab began operations, offering advanced security services.

March 2024: Permus introduced advanced cybersecurity solutions for various sectors. October 2023: ORYXLABS unveiled Cyber360 to manage compliance and regulatory needs effectively.

The increasing sophistication of cyberattacks is compelling organizations to seek robust cybersecurity tools. As digital transformation accelerates, the attack surface expands, underscoring the need for advanced security measures. Moreover, AI and ML are mainstreaming in security strategies, enhancing the defense against evolving cybercrimes.

Government initiatives are further bolstering cybersecurity efforts, shaping a secure digital environment. The UAE Cybersecurity Council's awareness campaign aims to enhance public understanding of threats like fraud and phishing.

Market Segmentation

The UAE Cyber Security Market Report identifies key segments:



By Offering: Solutions (Identity and Access Management, Antivirus/Antimalware, etc.), Services

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

By Organisation Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

By Security Type: Network Security, Cloud Security, etc.

By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare, Aerospace, etc. By Region: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Others

The BFSI sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% during 2025-2034, driven by the need for secure financial transactions. Leading companies like IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and Microsoft Corp. are at the forefront of this evolving market.

With ransomware attack demands surging, the market for advanced cybersecurity solutions is poised for robust growth, offering enhanced protection and efficiency.

Companies Profiled in UAE's Cyber Security Market:



IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Dell Inc.

Rapid7 Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Trend Micro Inc. Palo Alto Networks Inc.

