Mulberry And Skullcandy Partner To Keep The Music Playing With Product Protection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulberry, a leader in innovative product protection solutions, has partnered with Skullcandy, the iconic audio lifestyle brand, to introduce an exclusive, fully integrated warranty experience. This optional extended warranty, available as an upsell, not only enhances customer satisfaction but also drives incremental revenue across Skullcandy's global e-commerce channels.

“We admire not only Skullcandy's commitment to cutting-edge design and superior quality, but their generosity to give back,” said Chinedu Eleanya, CEO of Mulberry.“Two people-first brands are joining forces to enhance the Skullcandy shopping experience by protecting customers against accidental damages. No paperwork, no deductible, no hassle - just quality protection for quality products people love.”

The collaboration gives Skullcandy customers instant access to purchase customized protection plans, covering accidental damages for all Skullcandy gear. Mulberry's API-driven platform handles plan registration, claim-filing, and customer communication automatically, creating a seamless, transparent experience that matches Skullcandy's commitment to excellence.

“At Skullcandy, we're always looking for ways to make shopping with us as seamless and rewarding as possible,” said Evin Catlett, Global VP of eCommerce and Growth Marketing at Skullcandy.“Partnering with Mulberry lets us take that experience one step further-giving our customers peace of mind that their gear is covered, no extra hassle required.”

This partnership ensures that every pair of Skullcandy headphones or earbuds can be backed by a protection program as reliable and dynamic as the gear itself. Mulberry product protection enhances value for Skullcandy's adventure-ready audience, giving loyal customers another reason to love the Skullcandy brand and products. Visit getmulberry to learn more about Mulberry's product protection solutions.

About Skullcandy®

Founded in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah, Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand. With deep roots in action sports culture, Skullcandy creates headphones, earbuds, and speakers that deliver powerful sound, bold style, and immersive experiences. Designed to move with you-from the mountains to the streets-Skullcandy gear is built to perform and made to stand out. Learn more at .

About Mulberry

Mulberry is a people-first product protection platform that offers solutions for retail partners and consumers. Mulberry product protection plans can be purchased directly from Mulberry or through qualified retail partners. Mulberry protects customer purchases from accidental damages and losses with a best-in-class solution that offers simple claims-filing and fast resolutions. To learn more about Mulberry, visit .

Press contact:

