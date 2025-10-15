Mulberry And Skullcandy Partner To Keep The Music Playing With Product Protection
“We admire not only Skullcandy's commitment to cutting-edge design and superior quality, but their generosity to give back,” said Chinedu Eleanya, CEO of Mulberry.“Two people-first brands are joining forces to enhance the Skullcandy shopping experience by protecting customers against accidental damages. No paperwork, no deductible, no hassle - just quality protection for quality products people love.”
The collaboration gives Skullcandy customers instant access to purchase customized protection plans, covering accidental damages for all Skullcandy gear. Mulberry's API-driven platform handles plan registration, claim-filing, and customer communication automatically, creating a seamless, transparent experience that matches Skullcandy's commitment to excellence.
“At Skullcandy, we're always looking for ways to make shopping with us as seamless and rewarding as possible,” said Evin Catlett, Global VP of eCommerce and Growth Marketing at Skullcandy.“Partnering with Mulberry lets us take that experience one step further-giving our customers peace of mind that their gear is covered, no extra hassle required.”
This partnership ensures that every pair of Skullcandy headphones or earbuds can be backed by a protection program as reliable and dynamic as the gear itself. Mulberry product protection enhances value for Skullcandy's adventure-ready audience, giving loyal customers another reason to love the Skullcandy brand and products. Visit getmulberry to learn more about Mulberry's product protection solutions.
About Skullcandy®
Founded in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah, Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand. With deep roots in action sports culture, Skullcandy creates headphones, earbuds, and speakers that deliver powerful sound, bold style, and immersive experiences. Designed to move with you-from the mountains to the streets-Skullcandy gear is built to perform and made to stand out. Learn more at .
About Mulberry
Mulberry is a people-first product protection platform that offers solutions for retail partners and consumers. Mulberry product protection plans can be purchased directly from Mulberry or through qualified retail partners. Mulberry protects customer purchases from accidental damages and losses with a best-in-class solution that offers simple claims-filing and fast resolutions. To learn more about Mulberry, visit .
Press contact:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment