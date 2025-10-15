Empowering Patients: Annual Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day Returns Oct. 15

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arlington Heights, Ill, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) in partnership with The Plastic Surgery Foundation (The PSF) is ensuring patients have access to informed choices during the 14th annual Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day USA (BRA Day) on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

A breast cancer diagnosis affects every aspect of a patient's life. Breast reconstruction is a personal choice, and every patient should know the full range of options. BRA Day raises awareness of the full spectrum of breast reconstruction routes while removing barriers to care.

“Breast reconstruction plays a profound role in restoring a patient's sense of confidence and wholeness,” said Babak Mehrara, MD, president of The PSF.“Patients deserve to understand every available option. Our mission is to make sure no one faces these decisions without support, information and the opportunity for treatment.”

Studies show breast reconstruction significantly improves patients' quality of life, enhancing psychological, social and sexual well-being. Patients need accurate, comprehensive information to reclaim their bodies in ways that align with their goals. The two main reasons women do not undergo breast reconstruction are lack of referral to plastic surgeons and lack of information about available options.

"Patients are entitled to choose the reconstructive path that best reflects their values, goals and vision for recovery," said Warren Ellsworth IV, MD, ASPS Board Vice President of Health Policy & Advocacy.“When patients are informed and supported, they can make confident choices that are right for them."

In 2025, the BRA Campaign has raised approximately $120,000 thanks to the generous support of Gold sponsor Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company; Silver sponsor CareCredit; and Bronze sponsor Integra Foundation along with many regional and local events. These contributions to the National BRA Fund support vital research, charitable giving and awareness grants to improve breast reconstruction outcomes.

Fundraising continues throughout October through the CareCredit donation program. CareCredit will donate $1 to the Breast Reconstruction Awareness campaign every time a CareCredit cardholder purchases $200 or more on their card with an ASPS-member surgeon in the CareCredit network during October. The Close the Loop 5K in New Orleans, held during Plastic Surgery The Meeting 2025, also contributed to the cause.

ASPS and The PSF launched the Breast Reconstruction Awareness Campaign and BRA Day USA in 2012. The inaugural BRA Day started in Canada in 2011. For more information on breast reconstruction, visit . Learn more and help educate others about breast reconstruction and why all patients deserve a comprehensive approach to breast cancer treatment.

